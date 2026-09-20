Fleming targets No.1 Test rankings, keeps WTC high on agenda as England coach

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Incoming England Test coach Stephen Fleming has kept his focus on making England the No. 1 side again and has put the World Test Championship on the agenda.

Fleming addressed the media at his first press conference as England's Test coach, highlighting that the job is prestigious.

"It's one of the most prestigious jobs in cricket," Fleming said. "I was very honoured to be asked."

He has signed a contract with the ECB through September 2030 following a two-week recruitment process. His first assignment as the Test coach would be against South Africa in winter, and then there is also a home Ashes series waiting, which the New Zealander holds in high regard.

"I would love to be in charge of the No.1 Test team in the world," Fleming said. "That would be my aspiration," Fleming said on wanting to make England No.1 for the first time since 2012.

"I know the marquee events - the Ashes - are something I can't wait for. As a New Zealander, I have watched and loved the Ashes all my cricketing life. To be part of that is an absolute highlight, so I can't wait for that. But there is a piece of work there that has already begun, which is around our identity. There has been a lot of coverage around that.

"The way players represent England and the group is going to be really important to me. The style of play will come with that also. That will be more player-directed, but I feel very strongly about finding a sense of belonging within the group, and that will take a bit of time," he added.

He highlighted that he has started working with Test captain Joe Root and aims to make England's team in its best form. "I have started the process. I have been in a lot of contact with Joe, and on this trip as well we have done some things to start this piece of work. Not only will we be in the best position to win cricket matches but also to represent the England cricket team in its best form," he said.

He also spoke on England's blase attitude towards the World Test Championship, where they have not come close to making it to the final of any of the three editions. "It's high (on the agenda), it's aspirational," he said of the WTC. "England could do much better than that. And even attitude just around the over rate, I think, comes down to identity and style of play.

"If that's one of the pinnacle trophies in world cricket - why would we not be trying to get it along with every other marquee event that comes our way? Now, I don't say that lightly; there's a lot of hard work to do, and players must be balanced around that… But it's aspirational, and that's why I'm here. That opportunity is real, but there's a huge amount of work to do."

The New Zealander takes over from Brendon McCullum, who served in the role from 2022. He comes into the role after an underwhelming performance by the English side over the last 18 months, which he believes would have hurt McCullum. "That was one thing that will probably hurt him (McCullum) a little bit (underperformance) - I think he feels what I feel now, that there's an opportunity around the corner. He was also realistic about what had gone on and just very honest.

"It's interesting when you go to watch as a bystander for the first half of the year, then things change quite quickly to a real narrow focus on where the team was at.

"Was I the right person to take the team forward and then deemed by the ECB to be the right person? That process was very thorough. I was constantly watching the good and the bad and analysing that in a much different way than I would have done in early April.

"One of the dark arts of coaching is timing… my honest appraisal, it's a great time to be the head coach. I think there's a real opportunity with the players coming through," he added.

--IANS

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