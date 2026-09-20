Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth's Russia visit advances defence cooperation

Moscow, Sep 20 (IANS) Indian Army chief, General Dhiraj Seth, has concluded a three-day official visit to Russia, giving fresh impetus to defence cooperation between the two nations through meetings with senior Russian military leaders and visits to key military institutions.

It was an Indian Army Chief's first visit to Russia in eight years.

During his visit, General Seth met Russia's Deputy Minister of Defence General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Land Forces Colonel General Andrei Mordvichev, with discussions focussed on joint capability development, training exchanges, operational experience and expanding Army-to-Army cooperation, according to the Indian Army's Additional Directorate of Public Information (ADGPI).

"General Dhiraj Seth, COAS, during his ongoing official visit to Russia, received a ceremonial Guard of Honour and paid homage at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. The COAS also visited the Russian Land Forces Headquarters, where interactions were held on issues of mutual interest, focussed on deepening military cooperation, expanding training engagements and strengthening capability development between the two Armies," the ADGPI posted on X.

It said that Gen Seth also visited the Russian Ministry of Defence and interacted with Deputy Minister of Defence General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, with "the engagement focussed on joint capability development, professional military exchanges and avenues for enhanced military-to-military engagements".

During his visit, General Seth also met India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar and discussed measures to strengthen defence ties between the two nations, it said.

General Seth also received a ceremonial Guard of Honour and paid homage at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. He was accorded the honour of firing the traditional cannon at the historic Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg.

"General Dhiraj Seth, COAS, during his official visit to Russia, visited the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy in St. Petersburg and was accorded the unique honour of firing the traditional cannon at the Peter and Paul Fortress. The visit provided an opportunity to interact with faculty on training methodologies and modernisation of Artillery. The engagement underscored the importance of institutional exchanges, sharing of best practices and strengthening professional military cooperation between India and Russia," the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information posted on X.

General Seth's visit to Russia reinforced the longstanding trust between the two nations and underlined their shared commitment to sustained institutional exchanges and mutually beneficial professional cooperation, according to the army.

--IANS

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