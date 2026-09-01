September 02, 2026 12:38 AM हिंदी

Five more Indians rescued in Nepal, search operations continue

Five more Indians rescued in Nepal, search operations continue

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that five more Indian nationals were rescued from Nepal since Monday, taking the total number of rescued to 163 after devastating floods hit the Himalayan nation.

The Ministry also noted that 151 Indian nationals left China on Tuesday.

“After establishing a foothold at hydropower tunnels in Chilime, the Indian tunnel rescue team had to overcome several challenges such as extremely restricted access space, limitations on use of specialised equipment due to terrain, and a marshy tunnel floor. Using innovative methods and improvised floats, the team was able to move deeper in the tunnel. Its efforts will continue tomorrow to try and rescue any individuals that may be trapped inside,” stated the Ministry.

“The forensic team from India expanded its activities today in coordination with its counterparts from Nepal to undertake tasks such as examination of DNA and analysis. This will help expedite the processing of DNA samples in Nepal,” it added.

Over 1,000 people have now been confirmed dead following last week's devastating floods in Nepal, even as bodies swept away continue to pile up along riverbanks in different districts.

The number of bodies recovered so far has reached 1003, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said in an update on Tuesday. The highest number of bodies — 321 — were recovered in southern Chitwan district, followed by 216 in Nawalparasi East.

According to the NDRRMA, as many as 3,916 people, including 583 foreign nationals, remain out of contact. Nepali Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police personnel, as well as other government employees, are among those reported missing.

As many as 639 people working at various hydropower projects along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river corridors have remained out of contact since last week's disaster, according to the authority.

Government authorities said search, rescue and relief operations were continuing in the affected districts.

–IANS

ksk/uk

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