August 02, 2025 5:52 PM हिंदी

Five children dead, 12 others injured in mortar shell blast in Pakistan

Five children dead, 12 others injured in mortar shell blast in Pakistan (File image)

Islamabad, Aug 2 (IANS) A mortar shell explosion in the northwestern region of Pakistan led to the death of five children and injured 12 others on Saturday.

The tragic incident occurred in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, when a mortar shell exploded around 9:30 am local time. The explosion was reported to be within close parameters of the Sadar Police station in the Lakki Marwat district of the northwestern province.

According to Pakistan’s Aaj TV, the incident happened when a group of children, while playing around in the mountainous area, found an unexploded mortar shell.

The children who found the device, brought it home unknowingly, which went off shortly after, causing a devastating blast.

The device reportedly exploded when the children began meddling with it, leading to the explosion, which further led to the deaths and injuries.

A rescue spokesperson, quoted by Aaj TV, mentioned that emergency ambulances reached the spot immediately after receiving reports of the explosion.

The 12 people that were injured in the explosion were immediately shifted to a hospital nearby, and were provided quick medical support and assistance.

It was also reported by the local media outlets that most of the injured involved in the blast were children, including the deceased.

17 people were brought to the hospital, out of which five were already among the deceased and the other 12 were reportedly severely injured.

The hospital declared an emergency and all the hospital staff was directed to report to duty at the earliest.

A bomb disposal squad is searching the area to check for the presence of any additional, unexploded mortar shells, while the police have launched an investigation into the tragic accident.

The explosion has reportedly resulted in a widespread feeling of fear and panic across the region's local population.

--IANS

bpd/as

LATEST NEWS

Beneficiaries praise PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, say it has transformed farming by easing financial burden

Beneficiaries praise PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, say it has transformed farming by easing financial burden

Imtiaz Ali's next to star Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana & Varun Sharma

Imtiaz Ali's next to star Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana & Varun Sharma

Five children dead, 12 others injured in mortar shell blast in Pakistan (File image)

Five children dead, 12 others injured in mortar shell blast in Pakistan

Ustaad Bhagat Singh director tells Devi Sri Prasad: You didn't just score music for my films, you became their heartbeat!

Ustaad Bhagat Singh director tells Devi Sri Prasad: You didn't just score music for my films, you became their heartbeat!

Varanasi: UP CM gifts PM Modi unique ‘Shivling’ crafted in GI-tagged Kashi art

Varanasi: UP CM gifts PM Modi unique ‘Shivling’ crafted in GI-tagged Kashi art

J&K farmers express gratitude as PM Modi releases 20th PM-KISAN instalment

J&K farmers express gratitude as PM Modi releases 20th PM-KISAN instalment

Trump's policy decisions continue to clash with India's core strategic interests: Report (File image)

Trump's policy decisions continue to clash with India's core strategic interests: Report

Rubina Dilaik, Pati Patni Aur Panga, Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik on if she believes in discussing everything with her partner Abhinav Shukla

Odisha CM disburses Rs 697 Crore under PM-KISAN, calls for inclusive growth, farmer empowerment

Odisha CM disburses Rs 697 Crore under PM-KISAN, calls for inclusive growth, farmer empowerment

India Navy Chief visits headquarters of Japan's Maritime Self Defence Force

India Navy Chief visits headquarters of Japan's Maritime Self Defence Force