Fit India Sundays on Cycle: Dr. Mandaviya leads the way with teachers in Delhi on World Teachers' Day

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, led the 43rd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle, commemorating the World Teachers’ Day at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the national capital this morning. The event simultaneously took place in over 10,500 locations nationwide.

Over 1,000 participants, including educators from across Delhi, joined in alongside athletes, fitness influencers, and youth. The athletes included Olympic medallist Abhishek Nain, a key member of the Indian hockey team, chess icon Tania Sachdev, as well as rising javelin star Sachin Yadav, and Rohtash Chaudhary, referred to as India’s Push-up Man. It also featured a vibrant nukkad natak dedicated to teachers, yoga sessions, skipping, fitness games, and participation zones for children.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mandaviya called the initiative a true nationwide movement. “Through this movement, lakhs of citizens across more than 10,500 locations are pedalling every Sunday to keep themselves fit. It has become a celebration of the Fit India vision given by our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi,” he said.

“If every citizen dedicates even an hour to physical activity, Bharat will march ahead stronger, healthier, and more united towards the dream of Viksit Bharat. Today, several teachers have participated in this event, giving a message to students to maintain a balance in life. Bicycle pedals teach us the greatest lesson of life that we move forward only when we maintain balance. This balance is the foundation of life, and it comes from fitness,” he added.

Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Yogasana Bharat, and MY Bharat, the cycling movement has now firmly established itself as one of India’s most impactful fitness campaigns. The event also saw the launch of the official anthem of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle. The New Delhi event was also conducted in collaboration with Raahgiri Foundation and Fitspire, while the Rope Skipping activity was led by Dr. Shikha Gupta.

Meanwhile, Rohtash Chaudhary, popularly known as the “Pushup Man of India,” who is also a Guinness World Record holder and Brand Ambassador of the Fit India Movement, informed Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya during the event of his attempt for another Guinness World Record for the Most Push-ups in one hour with a 60 lb pack on the back, scheduled to be held on November 2, 2025 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

Abhishek Nain, who won bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympics with the Indian hockey team and lifted the Asia Cup in Rajgir, spoke passionately about the initiative in New Delhi: “As athletes, fitness is our foundation. What I see here is not just people cycling, but India embracing a culture of health. It is also very motivating that the movement has expanded over the last few months,” he said.

Grandmaster (GM) Tania Sachdev, making her second appearance at Sundays on Cycle, struck an emotional note linking the movement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. “I admire our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts—he is such a big supporter of sports and has transformed fitness into a people’s movement. This initiative shows how fitness can bring communities together. Today, seeing teachers, students, and athletes cycle side by side was heartwarming.”

Following 43 editions, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative has seen a huge scale of participation from over 1,00,000 locations nationwide, engaging over 12 lakh individuals. Events were also organised on Sunday in venues like the SAI NCOE Guwahati, STC Rajnanagaon in Chhattisgarh, SAI STC Kokrajhar, SAI NSRC Lucknow, SAI STC Jabalpur, and more. Events are organised from State and Union Territory capitals to Sports Authority of India (SAI) Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs), and Khelo India Centres (KICs).

