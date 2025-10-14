First single 'Meesala Pilla' from Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara’s 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' released

Chennai, Oct 14 (IANS) The makers of director Anil Ravipudi's eagerly awaited commercial entertainer, 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu', featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi and actress Nayanthara in the lead, on Tuesday released the first single from the film titled 'Meesala Pilla', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, the track brims with vibrant electronic beats, punchy basslines, and catchy synth melodies, while also blending in traditional percussion to enhance its mass appeal. The lyrics by Bhaskarabhatla capture a playful and teasing banter between Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara.

One of the song’s biggest highlights is the return of Udit Narayan to sing for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film after a long hiatus. His mischievous and nostalgic voice adds charm and perfectly matches Chiranjeevi’s playful persona and the song’s light-hearted tone. Shweta Mohan complements him beautifully, bringing the feistiness and elegance needed for Nayanthara's strong, stylish character.

Chiranjeevi exudes charm and sophistication in a sleek suit, delivering his trademark mega grace through stylish dance moves. The choreography by Vijay Polaki is a treat for fans, bringing back Chiranjeevi’s vintage dance style- simple, impactful, and full of charisma. Nayanthara looks stunning in a saree, and the magical on-screen chemistry between the two is unmissable.

The film has triggered great excitement among fans. It may be recalled that the makers had released the film's title teaser for Chiranjeevi's birthday. The teaser showed a smartly dressed Chiranjeevi arriving in a vehicle and being duly followed by a group of commandoes bearing weapons. The background music had the word Boss being repeated several times, giving us the impression that he heads an entity that specialises in providing security.

The film, which was initially being referred to as #Mega157, is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments.

The film has triggered huge expectations as after 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' and 'Godfather', Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi for the third time in this film.

Director Anil Ravipudi, who recently delivered a huge blockbuster with his festival entertainer 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam', is directing this film.

Bheems Ceciroleo has been entrusted with the task of scoring music for this eagerly awaited entertainer while Sameer Reddy has been appointed cinematographer.

Editing for the film is by Tammiraju and A S Prakash its art director. S Krishna is the executive producer of the film, the story of which has been co-written by S Krishna and G Adi Narayana.

The film is scheduled to release for Sankranti 2026.

--IANS

mkr