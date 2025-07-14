First look of ‘The Revolutionaries’ builds anticipation for India’s fierce fight against British imperial power

July 14, 2025 2:56 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) The first look of the upcoming period-drama ‘The Revolutionaries’ was unveiled on Monday. It features an ensemble cast led by Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada and Jason Shah, and shows the fight for freedom put up by the Indian revolutionaries against the British imperial power.

The series is created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, and is based on the acclaimed book, ‘Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom’. It tells the story of brave young Indian freedom fighters who believed that armed resistance was not just vital but indispensable to ending the British Raj.

Talking about the series, Nikkhil Advani said, "For me, ‘The Revolutionaries’ is a deeply enriching and enlightening experience. Sanjeev Sanyal's powerful book has given us a compelling foundation to tell the untold stories of these extraordinary young patriots. We’re thrilled to work once again with our long-standing collaborators at Prime Video, who are wholly supportive and encouraging of our vision. We have brought together an exceptional crew and cast, led by Bhuvan, Rohit, Pratibha and Gurfateh, who are ready to fully immerse themselves in the spirit of this story and breathe life into these iconic characters. We are committed to crafting a narrative that is both authentic and impactful for audiences across the globe”.

The series is currently in production with filming underway across multiple locations in India, including Mumbai, Amritsar, Varanasi and Dehradun.

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said, “India’s rich history is filled with stories of courage, valour and sacrifice – many of which have been lost to time. Sanjeev Sanyal’s remarkable book ‘Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom’ shines a light on a vital part of our freedom struggle, and we’re immensely proud to bring this story to life”.

“‘The Revolutionaries’ is an ambitious and deeply meaningful project for us, and we are delighted to once again join forces with our long-time collaborator Nikkhil Advani and the talented team at Emmay Entertainment. With Nikkhil’s creative vision at the helm, and Bhuvan, Rohit, Pratibha and Gurfateh bringing powerful characters to life, we are confident in our ability to authentically portray the spirit of the era and honour this inspiring chapter in India’s history”, he added.

Produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment, the series is written by Sanjeev Sanyal. ‘The Revolutionaries’ will soon premiere on Prime Video.

