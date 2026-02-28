February 28, 2026 11:06 PM हिंदी

Diksha shoots bogey-free cards in second and third rounds in NSW Open

Diksha Dagar shoots bogey-free cards in second and third rounds in NSW Open

Wollongong, Feb 28 (IANS) India’s top star Diksha Dagar bounced back from a disappointing first round of 77 with 66-65 in the next two rounds to rise to tied-26th after the third round of the Ford Women’s NSW Open.

In the second round, Diksha had five birdies and no bogey, and she kept the bogey-free run in the third round with six birdies. The six included four birdies in the last five holes. She is now 5-under and well placed for a charge on the final day. Her second round 66 helped her make the cut in 53rd place, and then she moved up to T-26 after three days.

The other Indians, Hitaashee Bakshi (73-73), Pranavi Urs (74-74), and Avani Prashanth (80-72) missed the cut.

There is a packed leaderboard heading into the final round as regional qualifier Hannah Reeves is now leading the way on 12-under par.

The 17th edition of the tournament has already produced plenty of drama due to heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Once 36 holes were finally done and dusted at Wollongong Golf Club, a shotgun start for round three commenced at 14:45 local time with Ireland’s Aine Donegan holding a two-shot lead.

Donegan got off to the perfect start, birdying the par-5 1st before the Irishwoman dropped five shots in her next 10 holes to open things up to the rest of the field.

Reeves, a winner of three regional qualifiers, took advantage on a sun-soaked day, recovering well from a bogey at the 3rd to card six birdies for a round of 66 (-5).

The scoreboard included a spectacular grandstand finish as the Australian almost holed out for an eagle three. She leads compatriot Kelsey Bennett by one shot with 18 holes remaining in New South Wales.

Thailand’s April Angurasaranee had a day to remember, posting her best round of golf, a 62 (-9), which included a hole-in-one at the 170-yard par-3 12th. Angurasaranee sits in a tie for third alongside France’s Agathe Laisne and 17-year-old amateur Soomin Oh from South Korea.

Six players round off the top-10 on eight-under par.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna to do 'Annadanam' in temples across the country

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna to do 'Annadanam' in temples across the country

Felix Gill and Federico Cina storm into men's singles final of the Maha Open ATP Challenger 75 Men’s Tennis Championship in Pune on Saturday. Photo credit: MSLTA

Maha Open ATP Challenger 75: Gill, Cina storm into men's singles final

Diksha Dagar shoots bogey-free cards in second and third rounds in NSW Open

Diksha shoots bogey-free cards in second and third rounds in NSW Open

More names would have been deleted if ECI had full freedom in SIR exercise: BJP

More names would have been deleted if ECI had full freedom in SIR exercise: BJP

'We want to go towards pressure, not mask it,' says assistant coach ten Doeschate ahead of their clash against West Indies in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: 'We want to go towards pressure, not mask it,' says assistant coach ten Doeschate ahead of WI clash

Dempo SC host Real Kashmir FC; Shillong Lajong face Rajasthan United in season's first double-header of the Indian Football League on Sunday. Photo credit: AIFF

Indian Football League: Dempo host Real Kashmir; Shillong Lajong face Rajasthan United in double-header

Shahid Kapoor's happiness mantra includes a car ride & Kishore Kumar song

Shahid Kapoor's happiness mantra includes a car ride & Kishore Kumar song

‘Hard to describe, went numb for a while,’ reveals Mithun Manhas on Jammu and Kashmir winning Ranji Trophy title by beating Karnataka in the final in Hubli on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

‘Hard to describe, went numb for a while,’ reveals Manhas on J&K winning Ranji Trophy title

Sahibzada Farhan’s century, Fakhar Zaman's 84 guide Pakistan to 212/8 against Sri Lanka in a Group 2 match of the Super 8 stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Sahibzada Farhan’s century, Zaman 84 guide Pakistan to 212/8 against Sri Lanka

Manoj Muntashir calls presenting Lord Krishna’s epic journey in theatrical experience 'truly special'

Manoj Muntashir calls presenting Lord Krishna’s epic journey in theatrical experience 'truly special'