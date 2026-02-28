Diksha shoots bogey-free cards in second and third rounds in NSW Open

Wollongong, Feb 28 (IANS) India’s top star Diksha Dagar bounced back from a disappointing first round of 77 with 66-65 in the next two rounds to rise to tied-26th after the third round of the Ford Women’s NSW Open.

In the second round, Diksha had five birdies and no bogey, and she kept the bogey-free run in the third round with six birdies. The six included four birdies in the last five holes. She is now 5-under and well placed for a charge on the final day. Her second round 66 helped her make the cut in 53rd place, and then she moved up to T-26 after three days.

The other Indians, Hitaashee Bakshi (73-73), Pranavi Urs (74-74), and Avani Prashanth (80-72) missed the cut.

There is a packed leaderboard heading into the final round as regional qualifier Hannah Reeves is now leading the way on 12-under par.

The 17th edition of the tournament has already produced plenty of drama due to heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Once 36 holes were finally done and dusted at Wollongong Golf Club, a shotgun start for round three commenced at 14:45 local time with Ireland’s Aine Donegan holding a two-shot lead.

Donegan got off to the perfect start, birdying the par-5 1st before the Irishwoman dropped five shots in her next 10 holes to open things up to the rest of the field.

Reeves, a winner of three regional qualifiers, took advantage on a sun-soaked day, recovering well from a bogey at the 3rd to card six birdies for a round of 66 (-5).

The scoreboard included a spectacular grandstand finish as the Australian almost holed out for an eagle three. She leads compatriot Kelsey Bennett by one shot with 18 holes remaining in New South Wales.

Thailand’s April Angurasaranee had a day to remember, posting her best round of golf, a 62 (-9), which included a hole-in-one at the 170-yard par-3 12th. Angurasaranee sits in a tie for third alongside France’s Agathe Laisne and 17-year-old amateur Soomin Oh from South Korea.

Six players round off the top-10 on eight-under par.

--IANS

bsk/