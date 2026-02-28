February 28, 2026 11:06 PM हिंदी

Maha Open ATP Challenger 75: Gill, Cina storm into men's singles final

Felix Gill and Federico Cina storm into men's singles final of the Maha Open ATP Challenger 75 Men’s Tennis Championship in Pune on Saturday. Photo credit: MSLTA

Pune, Feb 28 (IANS) Felix Gill of Great Britain will take on young Italian Federico Cina in the singles final of the Maha Open ATP Challenger 75 Men’s Tennis Championship as they advanced to the title clash with commanding semifinal victories at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Stadium of the Shiv Chhatrapati Kreeda Sankul in Pune.

In the singles semifinals, Felix Gill of Great Britain displayed grit and composure to overcome eighth seed Edas Butvilas of Lithuania 6-4, 7-5 in a tightly contested encounter in the prestigious tournament, which is being organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in association with the Department of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Maharashtra, PCMC, PMC, and PMDTA, and is sponsored by the Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA).

Gill held his nerve in crucial moments, breaking at decisive junctures in both sets to seal his place in the final. Sixth seed and former world number four junior Federico Cina of Italy was equally impressive as he outplayed Duje Ajdukovic of Croatia 7-5, 6-2 in 1 hour and 15 minutes. After edging a closely fought first set, Cina raised his intensity in the second, dictating rallies from the baseline to close out the match in straight sets. Nam.

In the doubles final, fourth-seeded Jisung Nam of Korea and Patrik Niklas-Salminen of Finland upset second-seeded Indo-Thai pair of Pruchya Isaro and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha to capture the doubles title with a hard-fought 6-4, 6-7(1), 10-7 victory. The doubles champions received the trophy, USD 4,980, and 75 ATP ranking points, while the runner-up pair was awarded the trophy, USD 2,880, and 50 ATP ranking points.

The prizes were presented by Shravan Hardikar(IAS), MD of MMRDA, Sunder Iyer, Hon. Secretary, MSLTA, Rajiv Desai, Jt Secretary of MSLTA, and ATP Supervisor Rogerio Santos. Leena Nageshkar were present on the occasion.

Results:

Men's singles (semifinal):

Felix Gill (Gbr) bt Edas Butvilas[8](Ltu) 6-4, 7-5 (1hour 44minutes)

Federico Cina [6](Ita) bt Duje Ajdukovic (Cro) 7-5, 6-2; (1hour 15minutes)

Doubles (final):

Jisung Nam (Kor) Patrik Niklas-Salminen [4](Fin) bt Pruchya Isaro (Tha) Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha [2](Ind)6 -4, 6-7(1), 10-7.

--IANS

bsk/

