May 15, 2025 6:03 PM हिंदी

FIR to be registered over veteran Kerala CPI(M) leader’s claim of tampering postal ballots

FIR to be registered over veteran Kerala CPI(M) leader’s claim of tampering postal ballots

Thiruvananthapuram, May 15 (IANS) A controversial statement by veteran CPI(M) leader and former state minister G. Sudhakaran, in which he admitted to tampering with postal ballots during the 1989 Lok Sabha elections in Alappuzha, has drawn the attention of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Kerala.

The CEO has now directed the Alappuzha District Collector to register a case and initiate a detailed investigation.

On Thursday afternoon, the Alappuzha Tahsildar, accompanied by a few other officials, visited the residence of Sudhakaran to record his statement.

“We have taken his statement and will be submitting our report to the District Collector today itself. The Collector will then forward it to the Chief Electoral Officer,” said the Tahsildar.

Later, speaking to the media, Sudhakaran confirmed the visit. “Yes, the officials spoke to me, and I have given my statement,” he said.

When asked if he feared any consequences following the disclosure, he responded promptly, “Why should I? I haven’t committed any murder, so there’s nothing to fear.”

Sudhakaran, known for his outspoken views, made the revelation at a meeting of a CPI(M)-backed service organization in his hometown. Now retired from active politics, he claimed that while overseeing election duties in 1989, he and others manipulated postal votes to favor the party’s candidate.

“We were in charge of the elections and brought the postal ballots to our committee office. We discovered that not all employees affiliated with our organization had voted for our candidate. So, we tampered with the ballots. Our people should vote for our candidate, but that doesn’t always happen,” Sudhakaran said in his speech.

He added defiantly, “I don’t care even if the Election Commission takes legal steps against me for this disclosure.”

In the 1989 polls, CPI(M) fielded K.V. Devadas against Congress candidate Vakkom Purushothaman.

A video of Sudhakaran’s remarks went viral on Thursday, prompting a swift response from the Election Commission, which is now examining the legal implications of his admission.

The Congress-led UDF has long accused the CPI(M) of manipulating the electoral process -- from the preparation of voters’ lists to alleged bogus voting. Sudhakaran’s statement, they say, is a direct confirmation of those claims.

Reacting to the controversy, senior Congress leader and former MP K. Muraleedharan said: “This is not a one-off incident. It reflects a pattern in CPI(M)’s electoral conduct. The Election Commission must take serious note of this and act accordingly.”

--IANS

sg/skp

LATEST NEWS

BCCI explores role in Olympic sports, meets sports ministry officials.

BCCI explores role in Olympic sports, meets sports ministry officials

BBMP to be replaced with Greater Bengaluru Authority, says Siddaramaiah as bill comes into effect

BBMP to be replaced with Greater Bengaluru Authority, says Siddaramaiah as bill comes into effect

Ananya Panday shares her dilemma after getting all dolled up

Ananya Panday shares her dilemma after getting all dolled up

Moeen Ali and Rovman Powell to miss KKR’s remaining matches due to medical reasons as Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to resume on May 17. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Moeen and Powell to miss KKR’s remaining matches due to medical reasons

Our relations, our dealings with Pakistan will be strictly bilateral: EAM Jaishankar

Our relations, our dealings with Pakistan will be strictly bilateral: EAM Jaishankar

Rahul Gandhi defies ban, holds ‘Shiksha Nyay Samvad’ at Ambedkar hostel in Darbhanga

Rahul Gandhi defies ban, holds ‘Shiksha Nyay Samvad’ at Ambedkar hostel in Darbhanga

AAP govt indulged in politics, delayed piped cooking gas facility in villages: Delhi L-G

AAP govt indulged in politics, delayed piped cooking gas facility in villages: Delhi L-G

Ram Pothineni’s new movie 'Andhra King Taluka' evokes a wave of nostalgic

Ram Pothineni’s new movie 'Andhra King Taluka' evokes a wave of nostalgic

Vasseur sees Spain flexi-Wing rule as gamechanger for Ferrari

Formula 1: Vasseur sees Spain flexi-Wing rule as gamechanger for Ferrari

Swati Shah reveals her Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri co-stars are her 'extended family'

Swati Shah reveals her Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri co-stars are her 'extended family'