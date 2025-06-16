June 16, 2025 11:31 PM हिंदी

Suryansh Shedge to lead Mumbai’s emerging team on England tour

Musheer Khan has been included in the Mumbai emerging team on England tour.

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Promising all-rounder Suryansh Shedge has been named captain of Mumbai’s emerging team for a month-long development tour to England, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced on Monday.

The tour, starting June 28, will see the young squad face off in a series of competitive fixtures designed to prepare the next generation of Mumbai cricket stars for the rigours of senior-level cricket. The touring squad includes exciting talents such as Musheer Khan, a dynamic batting all-rounder, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, known for his top-order flair, and Himanshu Singh, a rising left-arm spinner.

Several players have already had a taste of first-class cricket, having featured for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, and this overseas assignment offers a critical opportunity to further sharpen their skills.

Through the tour, the team will play five two-day matches and four one-day games against a variety of sides across the UK. Fixtures are scheduled against respected opposition, including Nottinghamshire, Combined National Counties (Challengers), Worcestershire, and Gloucestershire, among others.

MCA secretary Abhay Hadap underscored the broader purpose of the initiative, calling it a vital step in grooming well-rounded cricketers. “The tour is aimed at accelerating player development — enhancing technical and tactical acumen, building mental toughness, promoting cultural exchange, and identifying future senior talent,” Hadap said.

The exposure to English conditions — known for their swing-friendly weather and tricky pitches — is expected to test and refine the squad’s technique, temperament, and adaptability.

The tour will be under the watchful eye of former Mumbai cricketer Kiran Powar, who will serve as head coach. The management team also includes MCA treasurer Arman Mallick as manager, part of a six-member support staff tasked with ensuring the squad is well-prepared on and off the field.

For the MCA, the England tour is part of a long-term strategy to deepen Mumbai’s bench strength and sustain its proud cricketing legacy. With names like Musheer Khan and Angkrish Raghuvanshi already attracting attention at youth levels, and Shedge taking on the leadership mantle, the tour could very well signal the rise of Mumbai’s next generation of stars.

Squad: Suryansh Shedge (c), Vedant Murkar (vc), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ayush Vartak, Aayush Zimare, Himanshu Singh, Manan Bhatt, Musheer Khan, Nikhil Giri, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Prateekkumar Yadav, Prem Devkar, Prince Badiani, Zaid Patankar, Hrishikesh Gore, Harshal Jadhav.

