Desilting done in 80-85 per cent MCD drains: Delhi Mayor allays waterlogging concerns during monsoon

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Monday assured that the national capital will remain free of waterlogging and deluge during the monsoon season as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led government has been working at war-footing to clean and de-silt the clogged drains.

Raja Iqbal Singh, speaking to IANS, claimed that 80–85 per cent of the Municipal Corporation drains have been desilted under the direct supervision of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

“I want to assure you that in the coming days, you won't see any waterlogging. The reason is that we have carried out desilting in about 80–85% of the Municipal Corporation drains. Work is ongoing and I believe we will complete it before the monsoon. The Delhi government is continuously working on it," he said.

He added that the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is personally supervising the desilting of drains and her legislators are also monitoring the desilting work at various intersections in the city.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh also rejected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s claims of slum-dwellers being targeted and thrown out of their homes by the ruling BJP dispensation, in the name of development and claimed that Arvind Kejriwal-led party was misleading them with lies.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has a habit of lying. They have ruled for ten years by lying to the public. But now the public has realised that they do no real work, they only spread lies and confusion. Most of their leaders are habitual liars,” he charged.

He further stated: “We are not just removing slums but we are giving people proper houses, a better future and life for their children."

The Delhi Mayor also levelled startling charge at Arvind Kejriwal-led party, accusing it of having links with many Khalistani and Pakistani agents based abroad.

He further claimed that they are also receiving funding from many such outfits, with anti-India objectives.

