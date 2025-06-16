Salman Khan shares his blessing for Darsheel Safary’s OTT Debut, ‘Gamerlog’

June 16, 2025 8:48 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Salman Khan is all praises for Darsheel Safary's OTT debut "Gamerlog".

Salman released the official poster of "Gamerlog". Wishing the entire team of the show, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor said, “Congratulations to all of you, very nice.” The poster was unveiled amidst applauses by producers Abhinay Deo and Neeta Shah, and director Arya Deo.

Calling it a dream come true, Darsheel revealed that he has pinched himself around 15,000 times and ended up asking 10 other people to pinch him, just to be sure.

The 'Taare Zameen Par' actor shared, "For some reason, Arya sir, Abhinay sir, and Neeta ma’am decided to keep this as a surprise for me… and I’ve sent them 15,000 messages since. To have someone as legendary as Salman sir associate with Gamerlog — a name I’ve looked up to all my life — it’s beyond anything I ever imagined. I’ve felt lucky ever since Gamerlog happened, but today feels extra special."

Showing his gratitude for the 'Sultan' actor, he added, "On behalf of our entire team, a heartfelt thank you to Salman sir for supporting us. Your energy and presence have elevated our project and made us even hungrier to give it our best."

"Gamerlog" talks about Raghu aka Maverick (Darsheel Safary), a small-town gamer. In order to try his luck, he escapes to Mumbai, but will be able to deal with the high-pleasure world of esports?

While in Mumbai, he becomes a part of "Team Gamerlog" comprising of Joanna (Anjali Sivaraman), Lalit (Chinmay Chandraunshuh), Jaggi (Kunal Bhan), Saurabh (Chetan Dhawan), and Mahesh (Akash Menon)

"Gamerlog" is now streaming on Amazon MX Player. It is also available via the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, mobile, and Connected TVs.

The coming-of-age esports drama reached the OTT platform on June 12 this year.

