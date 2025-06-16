Kajol reveals what is loves about Kolkata

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Before kickstarting the promotions of her forthcoming drama "Maa", Kajol offered prayers at the divine Dakshineswar Kali temple in Kolkata, seeking blessings from Maa Kali.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Kajol shared what all she loves about the city.

Speaking to IANS, Kajol said, "I love the food, I love the speed of the city- there is a certain ease. Mumbai is not like that at all. You enter Mumbai and your pulse picks up literally, the minute you step foot in Mumbai. But, Kolkata has this- there is this ease to the city, and to the people, and even to the traffic."

Aside from the low pace of the city, Kajol also adores the people of Kolkata.

"They are just lovely people, they are just wonderful people," she added.

Earlier, Kajol lauded husband Ajay Devgn for his hands-on approach as a producer, who has also backed "Maa" under his home banner Devgn Films.

Calling Ajay a really good producer, Kajol shared "He is a really really good producer, he is an excellent producer. He is one of those very much hands-on producers. So, from scripting to the VFX, to the music, he has really gotten his hands dirty and made sure he is a part of all of it and made sure it all works- even till the marketing for that matter. So yaa, he is a really really good producer."

Vishal Furia has directed the project that will feature Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma in prominent roles, along with others.

Produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Subbarayan, along with Kumar Mangat Pathak, "Maa" is expected to make it to the theatres on 27th June.

Kajol's lineup further includes Kayoze Irani's "Sarzameen", and Charan Tej Uppalapati's "Maharagni- Queen of Queens".

--IANS

pm/