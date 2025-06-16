June 16, 2025 11:31 PM हिंदी

Kay Kay Menon says Himmat Singh from Special Ops 2 has 'always fought with grit & intellect'

Kay Kay Menon says Himmat Singh from Special Ops 2 has 'always fought with grit & intellect'

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) The makers of the espionage thriller, "Special Ops Season 2" have treated the fans with the captivating trailer of the show.

Kay Kay Menon, who will be reprising his iconic role as R&AW officer Himmat Singh revealed that this time the stakes are higher, and the threat more unpredictable.

Talking about his character, the versatile actor said, "Himmat Singh has always fought with grit, intellect, and instinct. But this time, the war isn’t visible. The stakes are bigger, the threats more unpredictable, and that made this season both relevant and deeply personal to portray. There’s a quiet burden Himmat carries of duty, of sacrifice, of knowing more than he can say. This chapter allowed me to explore not just the strategist, but the man behind the mission, the father, the patriot, the constant protector.”

Karan Tacker aka Farooq Ali added, “Farooq has evolved and so has the mission. This season forced us to think beyond guns and disguises. The tension lies in not knowing where the next hit will come from because the enemy is invisible. I’m incredibly proud to be back and grateful to Neeraj Pandey and JioHotstar for pushing the boundaries of Indian storytelling with such fearless ambition."

The antagonist of the drama, Tahir Raj Bashin revealed, “Joining the world of Special Ops has been an electrifying adrenalin rush. This role pushed me emotionally and physically, and I’m grateful to Neeraj Pandey and JioHotstar for the trust. Speaking of the character, what makes this antagonist exciting to portray is how layered and rooted in the real world he is. He doesn’t need guns, he uses code, data, and people’s blind trust. That’s what makes him truly dangerous! He doesn’t belong to fiction, he exists in the world we live in today”.

Shivam Nair's directorial will enjoy a stellar cast with Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee in crucial roles, along with others

The second season of "Special Ops 2" will premiere on JioHotstar on July 11.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Mehidy Hasan Miraz under observation as Bangladesh eye advantage in opening Test against Sri Lanka at Galle in Sri Lanka on Monday.

Mehidy Hasan under observation as Bangladesh eye Galle advantage in Sri Lanka Test

Harshit Rana confirmed to stay back with the Indian Test team in England: Sources

Harshit Rana confirmed to stay back with the Indian Test team in England: Sources

Justin Bieber admits he is broken, talks about having anger issues.

Justin Bieber admits he is broken, talks about having anger issues.

This was Kumbh Mela viral girl Monalisa's first reaction on being offered 'Saadgi'

This was Kumbh Mela viral girl Monalisa's first reaction on being offered 'Saadgi'

Chitrangda Singh shares her views on Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour shift

Chitrangda Singh shares her thoughts on Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour shift

Women's Super League set for expansion to 14 teams from 2026/27 season

Women's Super League set for expansion to 14 teams from 2026/27 season

Before leaving Cyprus, PM Modi took close look at ceasefire line where 'signs of Turkish occupation remain visible'

Before leaving Cyprus, PM Modi took close look at ceasefire line where 'signs of Turkish occupation remain visible'

Julia Roberts says it’s been ‘such a great joy’ to see husband Danny Moder as parent

Julia Roberts says it’s been ‘such a great joy’ to see husband Danny Moder as parent

Musheer Khan has been included in the Mumbai emerging team on England tour.

Suryansh Shedge to lead Mumbai’s emerging team on England tour

Kay Kay Menon says Himmat Singh from Special Ops 2 has 'always fought with grit & intellect'

Kay Kay Menon says Himmat Singh from Special Ops 2 has 'always fought with grit & intellect'