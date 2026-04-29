Fino Payments Bank’s Q4 profit slumps 70 pc to Rs 7.1 crore

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Fino Payments Bank Limited on Wednesday reported a sharp decline in profitability for the March quarter, with net profit falling 70.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7.1 crore from Rs 24 crore in the same period previous financial year (Q4 FY25).

Despite the drop in earnings, the bank showed resilience in core operating metrics. Net interest income (NII) rose 31.5 per cent to Rs 35.2 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 26.8 crore a year ago, as per its regulatory filing.

The bank also recorded its highest-ever quarterly net revenue margin of 40 per cent in Q4 FY26, supported by an increase in CASA contribution to 45 per cent.

For the full financial year FY26, total revenue stood at Rs 1,587.9 crore, marking a 14 per cent decline year-on-year, while net revenue remained stable at Rs 584.4 crore, as per its regulatory filing.

On the deposits front, the bank witnessed strong growth, with average deposits rising 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,535 crore during the quarter.

It also reported its highest-ever total deposit balance of Rs 2,957 crore on March 14, 2026. CASA renewal income reached a record Rs 62.2 crore in Q4 FY26, up 12 per cent from a year ago.

The bank’s customer base expanded to 1.75 crore, with around 6.9 lakh new accounts added during the quarter, including approximately 3.2 lakh in March alone, as per its exchange filing.

However, business activity showed some moderation. Total throughput for the quarter declined 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,07,798 crore, while digital throughput fell 13 per cent to Rs 65,269 crore.

For the full year, total throughput remained flat at Rs 4,64,047 crore, though digital throughput grew 16 per cent to Rs 2,62,009 crore.

--IANS

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