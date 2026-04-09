Financial Intelligence Unit-India joins I4C to boost intelligence sharing against cyber fraud

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) The Financial Intelligence Unit‑India and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) signed a comprehensive memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen intelligence sharing and coordination in the fight against cyber‑frauds and financial crimes, the government said on Thursday.

The MoU aims to enable both agencies to establish robust feedback mechanisms for enhancing fraud detection protocols at the national level and facilitate the development and dissemination of guidelines and red flag indicators to financial institutions to strengthen cyber fraud prevention efforts, an official statement said.

The statement from the Ministry of Finance said the MoU shall assist both agencies in developing operational information and support investigative agencies to prevent financial crimes, protect digital transactions and undertake asset recovery.

The MoU marks a significant step towards strengthening India's fight against cyber-frauds and financial crimes, when India’s digital payment ecosystem has undergone a tremendous transformation requiring guardrails that safeguard citizens, the statement said.

The Financial Intelligence Unit‑India is the central national agency responsible for receiving, processing, analysing, and disseminating information relating to suspect financial transactions and coordinating efforts against money laundering and financing of terrorism.

Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre is an attached office of MHA responsible for providing a framework and ecosystem for Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for dealing with Cyber Crime in coordinated and comprehensive manner.

It has developed various platforms such as National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), Cyber-Police, Suspect Registry etc. for real time intelligence sharing and coordination among various stakeholders including law enforcement agencies, banks and financial Institutions to combat cybercrimes.

Losses of about Rs 19,813 crore and 2,177,524 cheating‑related complaints were recorded in 2025, the data from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) said.

The government has launched a National Cybercrime Reporting Portal and a National Cybercrime Helpline number “1930” for citizens to report cyber incidents including illegal loan apps.

—IANS

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