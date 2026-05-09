Financial inclusion: 3 Jan Suraksha Schemes reach 94.5 crore in cumulative enrolments

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Three Jan Suraksha Schemes, which completed 11 years of providing social security cover, have reached 94.5 crore in cumulative enrolments, the government said on Saturday.

Launched on May 9, 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the schemes -- Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) — were envisioned to extend affordable financial protection to all, particularly the underserved and vulnerable sections of society.

The cumulative enrolments under PMJJBY have been more than 27.43 crore; under PMSBY, more than 58.09 crore people have enrolled and more than 9.04 crore individuals have enrolled in the APY scheme (till April 30).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that PM Modi launched the Jan Suraksha Schemes to provide low-cost insurance and pension benefits.

Citing data on the 11th anniversaries of the Jan Suraksha Schemes, Sitharaman said that 27.43 crore, 58.09 crore and 9.04 crore enrolments have been done under PMJJBY, PMSBY and APY, respectively.

On the PMJJBY scheme, Finance Minister said the scheme has settled claims worth more than Rs 21,500 crore for over 10.7 lakh families.

Notably, the PMSBY scheme has settled claims worth nearly than Rs 3,660 crore for over 1.84 lakh families.

“As we mark the 11th anniversary of the Jan Suraksha schemes, heartfelt appreciation for all the stakeholders, including field functionaries of banks and insurance companies, whose dedicated efforts have made these schemes a huge success”, Sitharaman noted.

Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary said that the objective of these schemes is to provide insurance coverage and pension support to the poorest of the poor.

“A key focus of the schemes has been digitisation and simplification of enrolment and claims. The launch of the online Jan Suraksha Portal has made it possible for citizens to enrol conveniently without visiting bank branches or post offices. Digitising the claims process has ensured faster settlements, enabling timely support to bereaved families when they need it the most,” the minister informed.

These flagship schemes aim to broaden the insurance and pension landscape by shielding citizens against life’s uncertainties and fostering long-term financial resilience.

—IANS

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