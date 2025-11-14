Final schedule of shooting of actor Vijay Antony's 'Nooru Saami' underway

Chennai, Nov 14 (IANS) The final schedule of director Sasi's eagerly awaited upcoming film, 'Nooru Saami', featuring actor and music director Vijay Antony in the lead, is now underway.

Actor Vijay Antony chose to give an update on the film by posting a picture of himself on the sets of the film on X. The picture he posted showed him sitting in what appeared to be a sugarcane field.

The actor, music director and producer wrote, "#NooruSaami Final Schedule (smiley face)."

It may be recalled that director Sasi, in an exclusive interview to IANS earlier, had disclosed that his film, which comes after the phenomenal success of the blockbuster 'Pichaikkaran', would be based on real-life incidents.

For the unaware, director Sasi's earlier film 'Pichaikkaran', which featured Vijay Antony in the lead, not only emerged a blockbuster but also went on to become a cult classic. Pichaikkaran's story revolved around a renowned and wealthy businessman, who, in a bid to save his mother's life, secretly seeks alms and lives the life of a beggar for a period of 48 days as part of a vow made to God. The film, which was based on a real life incident, moved audiences across not just Tamil Nadu but other regions of the country as well.

Sasi confirmed to IANS that the story of 'Nooru Saami' (Hundred Gods), the title of which has interestingly been taken from an immensely popular song in 'Pichaikkaran', will be based on the bond between a mother and a son and that it will be based on real-life incidents.

However, when IANS had asked if the story of 'Nooru Saami' would be a continuation of the story of 'Pichaikkaran', Sasi had replied in the negative, saying both stories were different and would have nothing to do with each other.

It may be recalled that ace director Sasi had officially announced that he would be working with Vijay Antony again on a film at the trailer launch event of director Leo John Paul's 'Maargan'.

Director Sasi had then said, "In 2006, when I made the film 'Dishyum', Vijay Antony was the music director. In 2016, when I made 'Pichaikkaran', Vijay Antony played the lead. Now, we are going to work together again."

Sasi went on to disclose that his upcoming film was one that he considered very close to his heart. He also disclosed that this film would feature two heroes.

"While one of the hero roles will be played by Vijay Antony, the other hero's character will be played by Ajay Dhishan, who happens to be Vijay Antony's sister's son. I remember Ajay as a small child when we were doing Dishyum. He is now a young hero," Sasi had added.

--IANS

mkr/