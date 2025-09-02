September 02, 2025 6:16 PM हिंदी

Fight against terrorism should remain SCO priority, says Foreign Secretary Misri in Tianjin

Tianjin, Sep 2 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has reaffirmed India's stance that fight against terrorism should remain an important priority of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

In his address at the SCO-plus meeting in Tianjin, Misri also highlighted India's readiness to share its expertise and initiatives for sustainable development with the SCO partners.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri attended and delivered his remarks at the SCO Plus Meeting in Tianjin on 1 Sept 2025. He stressed on the need for UN reform, reaffirmed that fight against terrorism should remain an important priority of the SCO and highlighted India’s readiness to share its expertise and initiatives for sustainable development with the SCO partners," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X on Tuesday.

Addressing the 25th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Tianjin on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also underlined the need for coordinated action against terror financing and radicalization.

Highlighting India’s approach to strengthening cooperation under the SCO framework, PM Modi noted that India seeks greater action under three pillars – Security, Connectivity and Opportunity. Emphasising that peace, security and stability remain key to progress and prosperity, he called upon member countries to take firm and decisive action to fight terrorism in all its manifestations.

Thanking member countries for their strong solidarity in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that there should be no double standards in dealing with terrorism and urged the group to hold countries who perpetrate and support cross-border terrorism accountable.

PM Modi also stressed on the important role of connectivity in fostering development and building trust. India, he said, strongly supports projects such as Chabahar port and International North-South Transport Corridor.

The Summit witnessed productive discussions on SCO development strategy, reform of global governance, counter-terrorism, peace and security, economic and financial cooperation, and sustainable development.

The SCO is a permanent intergovernmental international organisation established in Shanghai on June 15, 2001. The SCO member states are: China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Belarus. The SCO has two observer states — Afghanistan and Mongolia and 14 dialogue partners - Turkey, Kuwait, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, the Maldives, Myanmar, and the United Arab Emirates.

