FIFA World Cup: Partey to miss Ghana's opening game due to visa trouble

Accra, June 17 (IANS) Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is set to miss the FIFA World Cup Group L opener against Panama after a Canadian court dismissed his visa appeal.

According to the ruling delivered by Roger R. Lafreniere, the court declined to expedite the matter or compel immigration authorities to reconsider their decision before Ghana's World Cup fixtures.

The judge held that Partey had failed to establish a "serious issue" with the original refusal and did not meet the legal threshold required for extraordinary relief, reports Xinhua.

Lafreniere further stated that the Ghanaian international had been put on notice about concerns arising from the multiple rape and sexual assault charges he faces in Britain but had failed to sufficiently address those concerns during the visa process.

The decision means Partey remains unable to enter Canada at this stage, placing his participation in Ghana's remaining matches in further doubt unless relief is subsequently granted through the reconsideration or temporary resident permit process.

The Canadian government refused a visa for Partey last week, after which his lawyers launched a last-minute appeal to the Federal Court in Ottawa, seeking to overturn the decision.

FIFA earlier confirmed that Partey would be unable to travel from Ghana's team base in Boston to Canada for the opening match against Panama following the visa refusal.

Despite the setback, Partey remains with the Ghana squad in the United States and is available for the team's remaining group-stage fixtures. Ghana are scheduled to face England in the Boston area before taking on Croatia in Philadelphia.

Ghana will play Panama on June 17 before taking on England and Croatia.

The visa setback adds to a growing list of entry-related issues affecting participants at the ongoing FIFA WC. Earlier, Somali referee Omar Artan, Iraq internationals Aymen Hussein and Talal Salah, Haiti's Woodensky Pierre, and Switzerland forward Breel Embolo have encountered visa complications linked to World Cup travel arrangements.

--IANS

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