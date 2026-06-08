FIFA World Cup Group J preview: Argentina launches title defense as Jordan makes debut

Buenos Aires, June 7 (IANS) Argentina will launch its title defense in Group J as it bids to become the first team in 64 years to retain the FIFA World Cup. Lionel Scaloni's side is joined by Algeria, returning after a 12-year absence, Austria, back at the finals for the first time since 1998, and tournament debutant Jordan.

Argentina

The team:

Argentina arrives at the tournament as world and continental champion, aiming to win a fourth successive major international competition. Lionel Scaloni's side cruised through South American qualifying, finishing nine points clear of second-placed Ecuador with 12 wins from 18 matches.

The 48-year-old has built a mature, adaptable 4-3-3 system since taking over in 2018. Seventeen members of the squad that triumphed in Qatar remain, providing continuity and tournament-winning know-how. The spine of the team is formidable. Emiliano Martinez provides a commanding last line in goal, Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez form an elite Premier League central defensive partnership, and Enzo Fernandez anchors a midfield that blends industry with invention, as reported by Xinhua.

Up front, Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez offer contrasting but complementary options, while the supporting cast of Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister and Giovani Lo Celso ensures Scaloni can adjust to any opponent. The group stage schedule, playing Algeria in Kansas City and Austria and Jordan both in Dallas, should present few obstacles for the runaway group favorite.

Star player:

Lionel Messi is competing at his sixth World Cup, an all-time record. Now 38, the Argentina captain holds the national records for appearances (198) and goals (116), and has scored 13 times at the global showpiece, making him his country's all-time top scorer in the competition. His quest to finish as the tournament's leading marksman is one of the few honors missing from a collection that already includes the World Cup Golden Ball in 2014 and 2022.

Player to watch:

Nico Paz has emerged as one of the revelations of the European season. The 21-year-old midfielder scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 40 appearances for Como, helping the Italian club secure historic qualification for the UEFA Champions League. A left knee issue slowed his preparation, but the medical staff are confident he will be available for the opener against Algeria. His creative spark from midfield offers Scaloni a fresh dimension.

Algeria

The team:

Algeria returns to the World Cup stage for the first time since its memorable run to the round of 16 at Brazil 2014, where it pushed eventual winner Germany to extra time. Under Bosnian coach Vladimir Petkovic, appointed in early 2024, Algeria qualified with authority, winning eight of its 10 African preliminaries and losing just once.

Algeria's greatest strength lies in its attacking variety. Captain Riyad Mahrez provides guile, Mohamed Amoura, who scored 10 goals in qualifying, offers direct running, and teenage prospect Ibrahim Maza supplies unpredictability.

The squad's weakness is in goal, where the three goalkeepers selected share only 10 caps between them, and a single clean sheet in its last 13 World Cup matches underscores a long-standing vulnerability.

Star player:

Mahrez remains the face of Algerian football. Now 35, the Al-Ahli winger captains the side and has declared this will be his final World Cup. A Champions League winner and five-time Premier League champion with Manchester City and Leicester City, Mahrez is his country's second-highest all-time scorer with 38 goals in 114 caps. His touch, vision and set-piece delivery remain Algeria's primary creative weapons, even if he no longer completes 90 minutes.

Player to watch:

Maza has already been nicknamed "Mazadona" by supporters for his close control and creative flair. The 20-year-old Berlin-born playmaker featured in 28 Bundesliga games for Bayer Leverkusen this season, scoring three goals and registering four assists, while also gaining Champions League experience. Having represented Germany at youth level, Maza pledged his international future to Algeria and is the country's most exciting attacking prospect at the tournament.

Austria

The team:

Austria is back at a World Cup for the first time in 28 years, having topped UEFA qualifying Group H ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Under German coach Ralf Rangnick, appointed in April 2022, Austria has become one of Europe's most distinctive and aggressive pressing sides.

The squad's limitations are apparent in attack, where Marko Arnautovic, now 37, remains a key figure despite being in the twilight of his career. The late injury that ruled out Christoph Baumgartner, a reliable source of goals from midfield, further reduces Austria's firepower. Even so, the clarity of Rangnick's philosophy and the squad's collective cohesion make Austria the clear favorite to advance alongside Argentina.

Star player:

Captain David Alaba is Austria's most decorated footballer, a serial winner at Bayern Munich and Real Madrid with nine major trophies in Spain alone, including two Champions League titles. The 33-year-old had been a doubt for the tournament after a muscle injury in a warm-up friendly against Tunisia, but he has been declared fit to travel.

Player to watch:

Carney Chukwuemeka will be a subject of significant interest after switching his international allegiance from England to Austria in March. Born in Vienna, the 22-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder was part of England's U-19 European Championship-winning side in 2022, finishing as the team's top scorer. FIFA ratified his change of nationality, making him eligible for the tournament. Powerful, direct and capable of breaking lines with his dribbling, Chukwuemeka adds a different profile to Rangnick's midfield options.

Jordan

The team:

Jordan will make its World Cup debut after nine failed qualifying campaigns, arriving on the back of a historic run to the AFC Asian Cup final in 2024. Moroccan coach Jamal Sellami took over in June 2024 and has preserved the defensive organization instilled by his predecessor while introducing greater tactical flexibility.

Mousa Al-Tamari provides pace and craft on the break, while midfielder Ali Olwan links play. The team will miss striker Yazan Al Naimat, who was ruled out with a knee injury, but captain Ehsan Haddad has recovered from a long layoff to lead the side.

Jordan's discipline and fitness allow it to frustrate superior opponents, but a lack of possession and a reliance on quick transitions mean it can struggle when forced to chase a game. Jordan's objective will be to spring a surprise and compete for one of the best third-placed spots.

Star player:

Al-Tamari is Jordan's standout attacking talent. The Rennes winger enjoyed a productive Ligue 1 campaign with six goals and six assists in 33 appearances, ranking among the league's top assist providers. Quick, direct and comfortable cutting inside onto his left foot, Al-Tamari carries the burden of converting Jordan's rare counterattacking opportunities into tangible returns.

Player to watch:

Nizar Al Rashdan operates as the team's defensive midfield anchor. The 27-year-old Qatar SC player focuses on regaining possession, breaking up opposition play and maintaining balance between the lines. His 39 international caps make him one of the more experienced members of a squad entering uncharted territory.

--IANS

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