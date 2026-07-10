July 10, 2026 1:49 PM हिंदी

FIFA WC: 'Whoever controls midfield will win Spain vs Belgium QF,' says Robin Singh

FIFA WC: 'Whoever controls midfield will win Spain vs Belgium QF,' says Robin Singh

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Former India footballer Robin Singh believes the team that controls the midfield will have one foot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals when Spain take on Belgium in a blockbuster quarter-final, with the contest expected to be decided by the clash between Spain’s possession game and Belgium’s devastating counter-attacks.

Spain’s midfield trio of Rodri and Pedri, supported by teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, will come up against Belgium’s creative force led by Kevin De Bruyne, Jérémy Doku and Leandro Trossard in what promises to be one of the standout matches of the tournament.

“Whoever controls the midfield might win the game,” said Robin, who is part of Zee5 FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage expert panel. “Spain needs to play a lot more incisively through the middle. They enjoyed the ball possession but could not break the low block down. The wingers also have to cut in to support Oyarzabal, with the width being provided by the overlapping full-backs. Rather than moving the ball side to side, Spain need to play through the middle, with Pedri occupying those spaces between the lines. Yamal also needs to be found in one-on-one situations because that can really cause Belgium problems,” he said.

Robin, however, warned that Spain’s attacking full-backs could leave space for Belgium’s dangerous wide players. “If Belgium attack and commit their full-backs forward, Trossard and Doku can cause issues. If they score early, Spain will become more open. Then, when Lukaku comes in during the second half, he gives Belgium another threat, especially against the young Cubarsí,” he added.

Explaining why midfield control will be crucial, Robin pointed to Spain’s strong spine. “In tournament football, your spine is very important and, for Spain, it is Pedri, Rodri and Cubarsí. Rodri dictates play while Pedri is outstanding at progressing the ball. This gives them an advantage against Belgium, who rely more on chaos. If Spain can keep possession and starve Belgium of transition opportunities, that could be the key. Whoever controls the midfield might win the game,” he said.

Robin also praised Belgium coach Rudi Garcia for transforming the side into a more balanced outfit but believes the Red Devils cannot afford to defend deep throughout the match.

“Belgium have recovered absolutely brilliantly. Rudi Garcia tweaked the formation to allow this Belgium side to play a 5-4-1 in defensive transitions and then hurt teams on the counter with the pace of Trossard and Doku. De Ketelaere has been an excellent replacement for Lukaku in this tournament. But if Belgium simply sit back against Spain, the question is how long they can sustain that. They need to play with a middle block, continue attacking through the wings and use their set-piece threat by delivering crosses into De Ketelaere,” Robin said.

--IANS

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