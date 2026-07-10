New Zealand Trade Minister hails PM Modi's leadership, calls his visit significant (IANS Exclusive)

Auckland, July 10 (IANS) New Zealand's Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, describing it as "calm and responsible". He referred to PM Modi's visit to New Zealand as "very significant" and highlighted the enthusiasm of the people to greet the Indian Prime Minister.

In an interview with IANS, McClay stated that people of New Zealand, especially the Indian community, are excited to welcome PM Modi in Auckland.

On PM Modi's visit to New Zealand, he said, "It is very significant. It's the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years. And of course, it comes just a few months after we signed our Free Trade Agreement. So, there is a very big celebration to happen here in our largest city. And all New Zealanders are looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi, particularly the Indian New Zealand community, now, our third largest grouping in New Zealand, will be turning out... to get a glimpse of the Prime Minister and to make sure he feels welcome."

Later in the day, PM Modi is set to arrive in Auckland for a two-day official visit at the invitation of New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon. This will be the first official visit of an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years.

On PM Modi's leadership, Todd McClay said, "He's played a significant role. He is liked, and he is trusted. You will see on your TV screen in the coming days, when he arrives in New Zealand, just how excited New Zealanders are. So, leadership, calm, responsible leadership, is something that is always needed in the world. With my Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, you have two leaders who are willing to show the world how to lead."

During his visit, PM Modi will hold discussions with PM Luxon and review the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship, which has seen significant progress in the last two years, especially in areas of trade and commerce and defence, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

PM Modi will interact with prominent business and sports personalities. He will also address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand.

PM Modi's visit to New Zealand comes after PM Luxon's visit to India in March 2025. During the visit, PM Luxon held talks with PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

--IANS

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