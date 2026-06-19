June 19, 2026 6:03 PM हिंदी

FIFA WC: When and where to watch Turkey vs Paraguay, know all details

FIFA WC: When and where to watch Turkey vs Paraguay, know all details (Credit: @albirroja/Instagram)

Santa Clara, June 19 (IANS) Turkey and Paraguay will face off in an important FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D clash at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on Saturday (IST). Both teams will be eager to strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stages with a crucial match which promises to be an exciting encounter.

Turkey entered the tournament as Group D favorites on the basis of their past performance, but they were stunned by Australia in the first match and lost the match by a big margin of 2-0. The side managed by Vincenzo Montella will look to earn their first win in the tournament and save themselves from the fear of eviction against a lower-ranked side.

On the other hand, Paraguay suffered a much bigger defeat at the hands of the co-hosts USA, who won the match easily by a big margin of 4-1. They will look to bounce back and get a statement win against the European nation.

Turkey and Paraguay have met only once at the senior men’s international level. The match ended in a 2-2 draw in an international friendly played in 2014.

How to watch Turkey vs Paraguay live in India.

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details:

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, June 20, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara

Referee: Ivan Barton

Squads:

Turkey:

Goalkeepers: Ugurcan Cakir, Altay Bayindir, Berke Ozer.

Defenders: Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Samet Akaydin, Eren Elmali, Mert Muldur, Zeki Celik, Ferdi Kadioglu, Yusuf

Akcicek.

Midfielders: Hakan Calhanoglu, Orkun Kokcu, Ismail Yuksek, Salih Ozcan, Okay Yokuslu, Kaan Ayhan, Irfan Can Kahveci, Can Uzun.

Forwards: Kenan Yildiz, Arda Guler, Kerem Akturkoglu, Bariş Alper Yilmaz, Cengiz Under, Semih Kilicsoy, Bertug Yildirim, Deniz Gul.

Paraguay:

Goalkeepers: Gatito Fernandez, Orlando Gill, Gaston Olveira

Defenders: Gustavo Gomez, Junior Alonso, Fabian Balbuena, Omar Alderete, Juan Jose Caceres, Gustavo Velazquez, Jose Canale, Alexandro Maidana

Midfielders: Miguel Almiron, Kaku, Andrés Cubas, Ramon Sosa, Diego Gomez, Damian Bobadilla, Braian Ojeda, Matias Galarza, Mauricio

Forwards: Antonio Sanabria, Julio Enciso, Gabriel Avalos, Axl Arce, Isidro Pitta, Gustavo Caballero

--IANS

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