FIFA WC: When and where to watch France vs Spain, know all details

Texas, July 14 (IANS) Two-time champions France will clash with 2010 winners Spain in an all-European FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final clash at the Dallas Stadium on Wednesday, with the winner edging closer to the title with a berth in the final.

France are just one game away from advancing to a third consecutive FIFA WC final, but in Spain they face the reigning European champions and a side also in impressive form.

Didier Deschamps’ side sauntered through the group stage with three consecutive wins against Senegal, Iraq and Norway, before making equally short work of Sweden in the Round of 32. Les Bleus then showed a different side to their game as they disposed of a stubborn Paraguay in the Round of 16, following up with another authoritative display to eliminate Morocco in the quarter-finals.

On the other hand, after being held to a shock scoreless draw by Cabo Verde in their Group H opener, Spain have gradually found their groove in North America, progressing in first place by defeating Saudi Arabia and Uruguay and then sweeping past Austria in the Round of 32. Late goals were the order of the day in the Round of 16 and quarter-finals, as Mikel Merino came off the bench to dispose of first Portugal and then Belgium.

How to watch France vs Spain semi-final live in India.

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Wednesday, July 15, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Referee: Ivan Barton

Squads:

France -

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Robin Risser, Brice Samba

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: N'Golo Kanté, Manu Koné, Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Warren Zaire-Emery

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram

Spain -

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Pubill, Eric Garcia, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo

Midfielders: Rodrigo Hernandez, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri Gonzalez, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Pablo Paez 'Gavi', Alex Baena

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Borja Iglesias, Dani Olmo, Victor Munoz, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pin

--IANS

sds/