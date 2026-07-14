Kiren Rijiju departs for Qatar to convey India’s condolences on former Amir's demise

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju departed for Doha on Tuesday to convey India's condolences on the death of Qatar's former Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who passed away on July 12 at age 74.

"Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Shri Kiren Rijiju departed for Doha, Qatar today for conveying condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India on the sad demise of Qatar's Father Amir His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) wrote on X.

"Father Amir was instrumental in building modern Qatar and a great friend of India who will be remembered for his invaluable contribution to building our bilateral relationship," it added.

India declared one day of national mourning following the demise of Sheikh Hamad. On Monday, the national flag atop the Rashtrapati Bhavan and other buildings in Delhi flew at half-mast as India observed one day of national mourning as a mark of respect for Qatar's former Amir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the death of Sheikh Hamad, describing him as a "visionary leader" and a "true friend".

"We deeply mourn the passing of Father Amir of State of Qatar, HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. A visionary leader who led Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity, we remember him also as a true friend whom I had the honour of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024. I convey my sincere condolences to the Amir of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the entire royal family and people of Qatar. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace," PM Modi posted on X.

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, when he handed over the reins of leadership to his son Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. During his reign, Qatar witnessed massive economic, social and cultural development, and the country extended its status among the Arab and international community, according to Amiri Diwan's statement.

–IANS

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