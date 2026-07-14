India's envoy attends enshrinement ceremony of Indian Buddhist master's statue in South Korea

Seoul, July 14 (IANS) India's Ambassador to South Korea, Gourangalal Das, participated in the enshrinement ceremony of the statue of Venerable Jigong (Dhyanabhadra), the revered 14th-century Indian Buddhist master whose teachings contributed to the growth of Buddhism in Korea.

The event reaffirmed the shared civilisational links and enduring spiritual heritage of India and South Korea, according to the statement released by the Indian Embassy in South Korea.

"The event was made possible through support and close cooperation India-Korea Buddhist partnership through the close cooperation of the Jogye Order, the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and the International Center for Cultural Studies (ICCS) in concert with Indian Embassy in South Korea, and reaffirmed the shared civilizational links and enduring spiritual heritage of India and Korea," the Indian Embassy in South Korea posted on X.

Earlier in June, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar was on a two-day visit to South Korea. During his visit, Jaishankar held a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun in Seoul and reviewed cooperation across shipbuilding, trade, investments, defence, technology, clean energy, culture and P2P domains.

EAM Jaishankar and Cho Hyun also spoke about opportunities in startups, fintech and multilateral fora.

Following their meeting, EAM Jaishankar in a post on X wrote, "Pleased to meet FM Cho Hyun of RoK in Seoul today. Our discussions followed upon the outcomes of recent visit of President Lee Jae Myung to India. We reviewed our cooperation across political, shipbuilding, trade, investments, defence, technology, clean energy, culture and P2P domains. As well as opportunities in startups, fintech and multilateral fora. Also exchanged views on development in our respective regions and around the world."

In a post on X, Cho Hyun noted that President Lee Jae Myung's State visit to India in April last year provided the momentum to elevate South Korea–India ties to a new level. Cho Hyun said he and EAM Jaishankar assessed the swift progress on follow-up measures in areas like trade, investment, and finance, as agreed during last April’s summit, and discussed ways to advance them further.

"Over the subsequent lunch, Minister Jaishankar and I engaged in an in-depth discussion on the rapidly changing global situation. Our two countries also agreed to maintain close communication in responding to the economic ripple effects stemming from changes in the Middle East situation," he posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar also held a meeting with South Korea's National Security Director Wi Sung-lac on Wednesday.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar and Wi Sung-lac shared their strategic assessments on global developments and the Indo-Pacific.

"Glad to meet Wi Sung-lac, Director of National Security of the ROK this evening. Had a useful exchange of strategic assesments on global developments and the Indo-pacific," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

--IANS

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