FIFA WC: When and where to watch England vs Norway, know all details

Miami, July 11 (IANS) 1966 FIFA World Cup champions England will clash with Norway in a crucial quarter-final at the Miami Stadium on Sunday (IST), with both teams looking to secure a place in the top four alongside Spain, France, and the winner of the Argentina vs Switzerland clash.

Norway have already produced one of the stories of the FIFA WC 2026 after reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in their history. Stale Solbakken's side finished as runners-up in Group I behind France before producing two milestone victories in their first World Cup knockout matches. Erling Haaland was Norway's hero in both games, scoring a late winner against Côte d'Ivoire in the Round of 32, before bagging a brace against five-time champions Brazil in the Round of 16 to send the Nordic nation further into uncharted territory.

England, meanwhile, topped Group L ahead of Croatia, Ghana and Panama, before being made to work hard for their place in the quarter-finals. The Three Lions battled back from a goal down to beat Congo DR 2-1 in the Round of 32 thanks to two late goals by Harry Kane, then showed a different kind of resolve against co-hosts Mexico; Jude Bellingham scored twice as Thomas Tuchel's side held out for a 3-2 victory at Mexico City Stadium after playing most of the second half with ten men.

Norway and England have never met at the World Cup before but have faced each other 12 times previously, including during qualifying for the 1982 and 1994 tournaments. The two nations' most recent encounter came in a 2014 international friendly, which England won 1-0 at Wembley courtesy of Wayne Rooney's penalty.

How to watch England vs Norway live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Sunday, July 12, 2:30 AM IST

Venue: Miami Stadium, Miami

Referee: Clement Turpin

England -

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford

Defenders: Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, John Stones, Marc Guéhi, Tino Livramento, Dan Burn, Reece James, Djed Spence, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze

Forwards: Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins, Noni Madueke, Ivan Toney

Norway -

Goalkeepers: Orjan Haskjold Nyland, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik

Defenders: Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Fredrik Bjorkan, Henrik Falchener, Sondre Langas, Torbjorn Heggem, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Julian Ryerson, David Møller Wolfe, Leo Ostigard

Midfielders: Thelonious Aasgaard, Fredrik Aursnes, Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Oscar Bobb, Jens Petter Hauge, Antonio Nusa, Andreas Schjelderup, Morten Thorsby, Kristian Thorstvedt, Martin Odegaard

Forwards: Erling Haaland, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Alexander Sorloth

--IANS

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