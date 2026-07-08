PM Modi, Indonesian President Subianto travel together to Prambanan Temple

Jakarta, July 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto travelled together to the centuries-old Prambanan Temple, the largest Hindu temple complex in the Southeast Asian nation, on Wednesday.

While sharing a picture with President Subianto on X, PM Modi stated, "On the way to the Prambanan Temple from Yogyakarta with President Prabowo Subianto."

He also shared a video on X, which showed PM Modi seeing the temple from the chopper's window.

While sharing the aerial view of the temple on X, he wrote, "The majestic Prambanan Temple!"

In his address at the Indonesian Parliament on Tuesday, PM Modi said that he and President Prabowo will visit the Prambanan Temple at Yogyakarta, Indonesia's largest Hindu temple complex and a UNESCO World Heritage site.

During the visit, both leaders will jointly inaugurate the conservation and restoration project of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, underscoring the two countries' shared commitment to preserving their common cultural heritage.

On July 7, India and Indonesia exchanged a Letter of Intent for an India-backed conservation and restoration project at the Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The exchange took place on Tuesday after talks between PM Modi and President Prabowo, as the two sides sought to deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discuss ways to ensure a peaceful Indo-Pacific.

Built in the 10th century, the Prambanan Temple is the largest Hindu temple complex in Indonesia and is dedicated primarily to Lord Shiva. The magnificent complex features towering temples devoted to the Hindu trinity -- Shiva, Vishnu and Brahma -- along with shrines dedicated to their divine vehicles. The temple walls are adorned with intricate reliefs depicting scenes from the epic Ramayana, reflecting the deep cultural and spiritual links between India and Southeast Asia.

Emphasising the centuries-old civilisational ties between India and Indonesia, PM Modi on Tuesday said that the relationship between the two countries is deeply rooted in the shared legacy of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.

PM Modi said, “India and Indonesia do not just share the sea; we also share our history. Our relationship is rooted in the legacy of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata... We are linked through magnificent monuments such as Borobudur and Prambanan. We are connected through Garuda, Indonesia's national emblem. We are connected through the joy and celebrations of the Bali Jatra festival."

PM Modi is currently on a three-day visit to Indonesia. During his visit, PM Modi held talks with President Subianto, addressed the Indonesian President and attended an Indian community programme in Indonesia.

--IANS

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