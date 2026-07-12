FIFA WC: Haaland's dad claims Norway were ‘robbed' after QF loss to England

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Norway striker Erling Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, publicly questioned the officiating after Norway's 2-1 extra-time defeat to England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final in Miami, accusing the referee of influencing the outcome.

His reaction came moments after England overturned an early deficit to seal a place in the semi-finals, with the former Manchester City midfielder alleging that crucial decisions went against Norway during one of the country's biggest matches on the global stage.

England booked their last-four berth through a Jude Bellingham brace after Andreas Schjelderup had handed Norway the advantage. While the result ended Norway's best-ever FIFA World Cup campaign, the match quickly became the subject of debate because of several contentious moments that left the Norwegian camp frustrated.

The most controversial incident unfolded shortly before England found their equaliser. Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland launched a long clearance that appeared to make contact with the FIFA-approved Spidercam suspended above the pitch before the ball dropped into England's path. The sequence ultimately led to Bellingham's first goal.

Norway's players and coaching staff immediately appealed for play to be halted, arguing that the apparent contact with the Spidercam amounted to outside interference. FIFA, however, later stated that the system's sensors had not detected any impact between the ball and the camera equipment, allowing the goal to stand.

Following the final whistle, Alfie Haaland voiced his displeasure on social media, responding to a user who congratulated England on their victory.

“Really? Saved by the referee. Hope you win the WC now. But feel we got robbed today,” he wrote on X while replying to a user who praised the English side’s performance.

The former Premier League footballer also posted another message that appeared to question the officials' role in the contest.

“Well done Bellingham and referee,” he wrote in another post after the game.

In the hours after the match, several longer comments were widely shared online and attributed to Alfie Haaland, including claims that "the referee won" the game and criticism of the disallowed goal involving Torbjørn Heggem. Those remarks, however, have not been independently verified.

Reports from inside the stadium also suggested Alfie was visibly frustrated throughout the contest and reacted animatedly to multiple refereeing decisions from the stands as the quarter-final unfolded.

Erling Haaland, meanwhile, adopted a contrasting approach in his post-match remarks. The Manchester City striker, who entered the game after scoring seven goals in his first four World Cup appearances, was held scoreless for the first time in the tournament as England's defence successfully neutralised the Norwegian captain.

Although Norway's campaign ended in the quarter-finals, the team recorded its deepest-ever run at a FIFA World Cup. England, meanwhile, progressed to a high-profile semi-final clash against Argentina, while discussion surrounding the Spidercam incident and the officiating continued well beyond the final whistle.

--IANS

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