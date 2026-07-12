Prince, Bishnoi replace injured Rana, Chakaravarthy in India's white-ball squads for ENG and ZIM series

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Team India have suffered a setback ahead of the ODI series against England and the T20Is against Zimbabwe as Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy have been ruled out due to hamstring injuries. Pacer Prince Yadav and spinner Ravi Bishnoi have replaced the two in the ODI and T20I squads, respectively.

“The Men's Selection Committee has named Prince Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi as replacements for Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy in India's ODI and T20I squads, respectively. Rana reported a sudden onset of discomfort in his right hamstring during the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. Subsequent scans revealed a Grade 1 hamstring injury. He has been ruled out of the forthcoming ODI series against England and will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) for further assessment and management,” BCCI said in a statement on Sunday.

“Chakaravarthy also reported a sudden onset of discomfort in his left hamstring during the third T20I against England. An MRI scan subsequently revealed a Grade 2 hamstring injury. Based on specialist medical advice, he has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. He will report to the BCCI COE for further management,” the statement added.

India's updated squad for England ODIs: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav

India's updated squad for Zimbabwe T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Ravi Bishnoi

After losing the five-game T20I series 0-4 to England, the Men in Blue will take on the new No. 1 T20I side in a three-match ODI series, starting July 14. The Shreyas Iyer led side will then begin their tour of Zimbabwe for three T20Is.

--IANS

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