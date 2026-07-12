China's missile launch inside South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone carries geopolitical signals: Report

Beijing, July 12 (IANS) China's test-firing of a long-range ballistic missile with a dummy warhead from a nuclear-powered submarine into the Pacific Ocean - which it termed routine training - has sparked concerns, with Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and others criticising the move, as the timing and location inside the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone carry geopolitical signals, as per a report.

"China’s missile test is not just a technical exercise -- it is a geopolitical statement. By firing into a nuclear-free zone on the very day its rivals signed a defence pact, Beijing has reminded the Pacific that its ambitions extend far beyond routine drills. The question now is whether regional powers will respond with restraint or with their own escalatory moves," Khedroob Thondup, nephew of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, wrote in a report in European Times.

China's People’s Liberation Army Navy has termed the launch as part of its annual military training cycle, emphasising compliance with international law and denying that it targeted any specific nation. The test, conducted at a time when China and Russia hold joint naval exercises off Qingdao, demonstrates Beijing's intention to demonstrate military strength and coordination with Moscow, according to the report.

According to analysts, the missile may have been a JL-3, with an ability to reach the continental United States, showcasing China’s advancing submarine-launched nuclear deterrent, as per the report. The test-firing of the long-range ballistic missile was conducted on the same day when Australia and Fiji signed a defence pact aimed to counter China's influence in the Pacific.

"Firstly, this constitutes a violation of norms. The missile landed within the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone, established by the 1986 Treaty of Rarotonga. China ratified protocols in 1987 pledging not to test nuclear weapons there, making this launch symbolically troubling even if the warhead was a dummy. Secondly, it is a destabilising signal," Thondup wrote.

Japan urged China to reconsider while expressing "serious concern" over Beijing's move. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called the launch "destabilising to the region," while New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said his country is "deeply concerned" by the launch of nuclear-capable weapons.

Peters emphasised that the launch appeared to be part of a "recurring pattern by China" following Beijing’s 2024 test-firing of an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) into the South Pacific.

Taiwan's Presidential Office spokesperson Karen Kuo said the launch comes after China's recent escalation of military activities along the island chains and the enforcement of legislation that allowed what she termed "transnational repression," referring to China's new "ethnic unity" law.

"Now, it is further attempting to intimidate the international community by test-firing an intercontinental ballistic missile."

Taiwan's Presidential Office "strongly condemns this series of unilateral actions" and urges Beijing to exercise restraint, follow the rules-based international order, and immediately stop its irresponsible unilateral actions, she added.

--IANS

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