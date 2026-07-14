FIFA WC: Fowler calls Argentina vs England 'one of football’s iconic rivalries'

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) As Argentina and England prepare to renew one of football's most celebrated rivalries in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals, former England striker Robbie Fowler believes the contest extends far beyond the game itself, describing it as one of the sport's defining fixtures.

The reigning world champions will face Thomas Tuchel's England for a place in the World Cup final, adding another chapter to a rivalry shaped by decades of unforgettable moments, from Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal to David Beckham's red card in 1998 and his penalty redemption four years later.

“I think this is one of football’s iconic rivalries. It’s built not only on football and World Cup history but also on the broader history between the two nations. There have been so many unforgettable moments; the Maradona goal, David Beckham’s sending off, Beckham’s penalty, and of course the backdrop of the Falklands conflict. All of that adds another layer to what is already a huge football fixture. Every player knows this is an opportunity to become part of football history," Fowler said on Zee5.

Fowler expects the midfield battle to have a major influence on the outcome, with Argentina's trio of Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez and Rodrigo De Paul likely to dictate the tempo against an England side spearheaded by Jude Bellingham.

“England need to stay compact and avoid dropping too deep because that only invites pressure. Argentina will look to dominate possession through midfield and create overloads between the lines, so England have to be disciplined defensively. Ultimately, whichever side wins the midfield battle without sacrificing its defensive structure will control the game,” Fowler added.

The former Liverpool forward also believes the psychological aspect of knockout football becomes increasingly important as tournaments reach their climax.

“The best teams stick to their game plan. They don’t panic, even if they fall behind. They trust the process and continue making good decisions under pressure. At this stage of the tournament, the technical difference between the remaining teams is very small. In matches like these, mentality can be the deciding factor,” he stated.

Argentina enter the semi-final looking to defend the World Cup crown, with Lionel Messi continuing to lead the side after their quarter-final victory over Switzerland. England, meanwhile, are chasing their first appearance in a World Cup final since lifting the trophy on home soil in 1966, having impressed under Tuchel with disciplined performances throughout the tournament.

With Argentina chasing back-to-back World Cup titles and England seeking their first appearance in a World Cup final in 60 years.

Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 live and exclusively on Zee 5 in Hindi, English, Malayalam, and Bangla.

--IANS

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