Trump declares US ceasefire with Iran 'over'

Ankara, July 8 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that the ceasefire with Iran "is over" for him.

Speaking to reporters at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in Ankara on Wednesday, Trump called Iranians "liars and sick people."

On the US peace deal with Iran, he said, "To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them anymore. They're scum...They are sick people. They're led by sick people. They are vicious, violent people and if they had a nuclear weapon, they would use it. As far as I am concerned, its over. I'll speak to our negotiators. They want to negotiate. They're good people - Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner but they have to come back to me. As far as I'm concerned, it's just a waste of time dealing with them. They're liars. We make a deal...Everyone's agreed. No nuclear weapon. We make a deal. They go outside, talk to the press. They say, we never even talked about it. There's something wrong with them. They're cuckoo. As far as I'm concerned, it's over."

Trump accused Iran of killing 54,000 protesters and said that the press did not report it. US President said that he does not want to waste his time negotiating with Iran.

He went on to add: "They're liars, they're cheats, they're sick people, they've hurt their people, they have killed 54,000 people as of now that were protesting. You know, when people say, how come they haven't taken over? They can't take over because they're dead. They killed them. Nobody's going to take over. They have no guns and the other side has machine guns and they're killing them. The press doesn't report it. But, they're bad people. They're bad people. And, Frankly, I don't want to waste my time with them. Now, I'll let our wonderful negotiators keep talking if they want, but I don't see it. I don't like these people."

Trump's statement comes hours after the US carried out a new round of military strikes against Iran, targeting more than 80 sites in response to what Washington described as Tehran’s latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Announcing the operation, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes were conducted using precision-guided munitions and were aimed at degrading Iran’s ability to threaten international maritime commerce.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said: “US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed a new round of offensive strikes against Iran, July 7, hitting over 80 targets with precision munitions as an immediate response to Iran’s latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.”

“US forces struck Iranian air defence systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the strait to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international commerce flowing through the international trade corridor,” it added.

According to the US, Iran recently attacked three commercial vessels transiting the strait, including Marshall Islands-flagged M/T Al Rekayyat, Saudi Arabia-flagged M/T Wedyan, and Liberian-flagged M/T Cyprus Prosperity.

“The unwarranted aggression by Iranian forces is a clear and dangerous violation of the ceasefire and undermines freedom of navigation,” said CENTCOM.

“CENTCOM forces remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable when the agreement is not adhered to or obeyed,” it added.

According to the US military, the strikes targeted a broad range of Iranian military assets, including air defence systems, command and control infrastructure, coastal radar installations, anti-ship missile capabilities, and dozens of boats operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, serving as a key route for global oil and commercial shipping. Any disruption to navigation through the waterway has significant implications for international trade and global energy markets.

The latest military action follows Washington’s accusation that Iranian forces attacked three commercial vessels passing through the strait, an incident the United States described as a violation of the ceasefire and a threat to freedom of navigation.

--IANS

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