FIFA WC 2026: Saka, Bellingham eye England milestones in Group L opener against Croatia

Dallas, June 17 (IANS) England pair Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham are closing in on their 50th caps for the senior team at the FIFA World Cup 2026 when they launch their campaign against Croatia on Thursday (IST).

If Saka features against Croatia on Wednesday, he will win his 50th Three Lions cap at the age of 24 years and 285 days. He would become just the fourth England men's player to reach the landmark before turning 25, as per England Football stats.

Saka would join Wayne Rooney, Michael Owen and Raheem Sterling as the only England players to earn 50 caps before their 25th birthday. Only Rooney, Owen and Sterling reached the milestone at a younger age.

England have won 29 of Saka's first 49 appearances, while the winger has contributed 14 goals during that period.

The winger made his senior debut against Wales in October 2020 and has since established himself as one of the first names on the England teamsheet, featuring at two World Cups, the delayed EURO 2020 and 2024.

Bellingham could hit the milestone at an even younger age in the World Cup group stage. The Real Madrid midfielder currently has 48 caps, and is set to become England's youngest-ever player to reach 50 appearances if he features twice during the tournament.

That milestone could come when England play Ghana in their second Group L fixture June 23, when Bellingham will be aged 22 years and 359 days. Rooney has held the record since April 2009, when he brought up his 50th cap aged 23 years and 159 days.

And if Bellingham features against Croatia in England's opening game, he will become the youngest European player in history to feature at four major men's tournaments (World Cups and EUROs), beating the record set by Germany's Jamal Musiala when he featured in their World Cup opener against Curaçao earlier this week.

That milestone could come when England play Ghana in their second Group L fixture at 9pm BST on Tuesday 23 June, when Bellingham will be aged 22 years and 359 days. Rooney has held the record since April 2009, when he brought up his 50th cap aged 23 years and 159 days.

And if Bellingham features against Croatia in England's opening game, he will become the youngest European player in history to feature at four major men's tournaments (World Cups and EUROs), beating the record set by Germany's Jamal Musiala when he featured in their World Cup opener against Curaçao earlier this week.

Bellingham, who made his England debut as a 17-year-old in November 2020, would add another milestone to a career that has already seen him feature at three major international tournaments.

The 22-year-old could also move to within one victory of another Three Lions record. England have won 32 of Bellingham's first 48 appearances, already matching the tally achieved by several established internationals across their first 50 caps.

Victory over Croatia would move him onto 33 wins from 49 caps, while another England win in what could be his 50th appearance would take him to 34 victories. Only Martin Peters, Steven Gerrard and Tom Finney have recorded more wins in their first 50 England appearances, with each registering 35, England Football reports.

--IANS

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