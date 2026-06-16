FIFA WC 2026: 'Physically fit Haaland primed for massive impact', says Norway coach Solbakken

Boston, June 16 (IANS) Head coach Stale Solbakken hailed Erling Haaland as the "world's best goalscorer" and stated that the physically fit one of the world’s deadliest strikers is primed to make a massive impact as Norway are making their return to the FIFA World Cup after a 28-year absence.

Norway will begin their World Cup campaign against Iraq in a challenging Group I that includes two-time champions France and Senegal on Wednesday in Boston.

Haaland has scored 55 goals in 50 international appearances for the Norway national team, making him the country's all-time leading goalscorer. He reached 50 Norway goals in 46 appearances. It made him just the sixth footballer and first in 53 years to register the half-century in fewer than 50 international caps.

Haaland, with 17 goals in nine games, finished as international football’s leading marksman for 2025, six clear on his closest challengers. Solbakken believes powerhouse Haaland is without equal when it comes to to putting the ball in the back of the net.

“Hopefully Erling will have a very big impact. I think he’s the world’s best goalscorer. He is physically fit, he was given a little break at the end of the season – (missing) one game for Manchester City and one for us. Hopefully we can give him good service because, if we give him chances, he has a tendency to score," Solbakken told reporters.

Solbakken also highlighted the importance of Arsenal playmaker Martin Odegaard. "When he is on the pitch he is a very, very important player for us, and he's our captain. He dictates, in many areas, the tempo of our play," the coach said.

Norway's last World Cup appearance came in 1998, when Solbakken was part of the squad. Securing qualification for the 2026 finals carries special meaning for the former midfielder.

"I think that's for every citizen - to lead this country in a game like that. And especially after 28 years, then obviously that is perhaps the top thing on the list. Hopefully it will be a nice experience. We will firstly get a good performance and then a nice result," he said.

Asked what his last message to the players would be before the match, Solbakken said motivation would not be an issue, but handling the occasion correctly would be key.

"The match can have better and less good periods, and we have to find back the good feeling if we lose that feeling in the course of the match," he said.

--IANS

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