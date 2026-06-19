FIFA WC 2026: 'I won't be able to sleep tonight', says Manzambi after match-winning Swiss brace

Los Angeles, June 19 (IANS) Switzerland's prodigy Johan Manzambi, who inspired his team's 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina with his brilliant two-goal performance in the second half, is all over the moon and said he won't be able to sleep tonight after scoring his career 's first brace, and that too at the FIFA World Cup.

Subbed on after 72 minutes, the youngest player in Swiss squad announced his arrival at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with an instant impact when he converted a spectacular high volley to give his side the lead. In the 90th minute, he added the 3-0 to round off a spectacularly effective substitute performance.

“Honestly, it’s incredible – it’s the first brace of my career, and at the World Cup on top of that,” Manzambi said after his Superior Player of the Match performance. “Scoring two goals in front of the fans and my family, that’s very, very nice. I don’t think I’ll be able to sleep tonight."

Notably, the 20-year-old midfielder became the youngest Swiss player to score in a World Cup game since 1950 – and further wrote himself into the history books by becoming both the first Swiss player to score a brace after being subbed on, and becoming the country’s youngest two-goal scorer in World Cup history.

In a national team, Manzambi has so far been mostly used as a substitute, scoring three times in his first 13 appearances. His speed and box-to-box abilities made him the perfect candidate to pressure on a tired Bosnian team at Los Angeles Stadium.

"Johan is a happy guy with incredible footballing skills. We can use him flexibly, more defensively, in midfield, but also on the wing as a striker,” Swiss coach Murat Yakin said of his young star’s qualities. “He’s a street footballer, the kind who needs to be given freedom. Offensively, he has complete freedom. You saw that today – he can apply pressure, he has good dribbling skills and he can finish.”

--IANS

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