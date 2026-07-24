Ali Abbas Zafar’s next starring Ahaan Panday, Sharvari locked for March 26, 2027

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film starring Ahaan Panday, Sharvari, Aaishvary Thackeray and Bobby Deol has booked March 26, 2027 for release.

Yash Raj Films’ head honcho Aditya Chopra has locked the occasion of Good Friday next year for the theatrical release date for director Ali Abbas Zafar’s yet-untitled romantic action drama.

The film has been extensively shot in the UK.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this film marks the fifth producer-director collaboration between them after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Aaishvary Thackeray has been roped in to play an antagonist in Zafar’s film.

On November 17 last year, it was reported that Ahaan had to train four to five hours a day for the next film.

A source had said: “Ahaan will start his training in boxing first and then move on to mixing martial arts and hardcore strength training to bulk up for the screen. His training will be for about 5 hours every day. It will be intense but necessary as Ali wants to present him as a young boy who can take down people with sheer brute force”.

“No one can even imagine Ahaan in this fierce avatar and YRF will keep things completely under wraps for people to feel the awe when they look at him in his new film visuals”, the source added.

Ali Abbas Zafar made his own directorial and screenwriting debut with the romantic comedy Mere Brother Ki Dulhan in 2011. The film revolved around a young man who finds a bride for his elder brother, but then finds that he himself has fallen in love with her.

His next film was the action drama Gunday, which set in Calcutta in the 1970s and 1980s. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor as powerful bandits, Priyanka Chopra as a cabaret dancer.

Zafar's next film was the sports drama Sultan starring Salman Khan as a wrestling champion from Haryana.

He then went on to make Tiger Zinda Hai, the sequel to YRF's Ek Tha Tiger. His most recent work includes the dud Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

--IANS

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