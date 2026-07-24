Indian Army joins flood rescue operations as heavy rain continues to disrupt South Gujarat

Navsari/Valsad, July 24 (IANS) Indian Army flood relief columns have been deployed across flood-hit parts of Gujarat as rescue operations intensified following heavy rainfall that inundated several districts, with troops joining civil authorities in evacuating stranded residents and providing emergency assistance.

Flood relief columns of the Golden Katar Division have been deployed in Valsad, Navsari, Ahmedabad city and Ahmedabad rural areas.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the troops are engaged in rescuing stranded civilians, delivering essential aid and supporting affected communities.

Army personnel are deployed for rescue operations at Dhamdaccha village in Navsari district.

The deployment comes as the state government continues large-scale rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts in districts affected by exceptionally heavy rainfall.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday reviewed the flood situation at the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar, focussing particularly on Surat, Valsad, Navsari and Tapi districts.

During the review, he spoke directly with district collectors to assess the flood situation in rivers and obtain updates on rescue, relief and relocation operations.

The Chief Minister directed that additional teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) be deployed wherever required, to strengthen ongoing rescue, relief and evacuation work in the affected districts.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi visited Valsad district late on Thursday night to review the situation with district officials in the presence of Finance Minister Kanu Desai.

During the meeting, he commended the district administration for relocating 12,376 people to safer places in a single day amid flood conditions.

He instructed officials to begin restoration work immediately after floodwaters recede, with priority given to sanitation drives, cleanliness operations and health camps in affected areas.

He also directed the administration to ensure that eligible flood-affected families receive cash assistance and ration kits without delay.

Sanghavi also visited Valsad railway station, where train services had been disrupted because of the heavy rain. He interacted with stranded passengers and, after speaking with railway officials, was informed that the railway line towards Mumbai had been reopened.

While rainfall eased in Dang district after 8 p.m. on Thursday, the administration continued efforts to restore connectivity.

The district received an average rainfall of 263.33 mm during the 24 hours ending on July 23, with Waghai recording 367 mm and both Ahwa and Subir receiving 211 mm each.

According to the Roads and Buildings Department, 41 roads had been closed because of water flowing over causeways, small bridges and slab drains.

By 8 a.m. on Friday, water had receded sufficiently for 23 roads to reopen, while 18 roads remained closed, most of them in Waghai taluka.

Alternative routes have been arranged where possible, and the remaining roads will be reopened once water levels fall.

Elsewhere, the Morbi district administration temporarily closed the Dharampur-Timbdi bridge approach road after water overflowed the diversion constructed at the bridge work site.

Motorists have been directed to use an alternative diversion route connected to the National Highway until conditions improve.

Officials have also appealed to residents not to cross rivers, canals or causeways where water is flowing, to avoid unnecessary travel and to follow advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department and local authorities.

Citizens have also been advised to obtain the latest information on road conditions from the district control room and the departments concerned.

--IANS

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