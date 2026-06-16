FIFA WC 2026: Chalobah replaces injured Livramento in England's World Cup squad

London, June 16 (IANS) England football team has been dealt with a big blow ahead of their opening match in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 against Croatia on Thursday (IST), as their full-back Tino Livramento has been ruled out of the whole tournament due to an injury. The Harry Kane-led side has announced Trevoh Chalobah as his replacement.

Livramento, 23, sustained the injury during a training session on Sunday before England's World Cup opener.

"Trevoh Chalobah has been called into England’s 26-player squad at FIFA World Cup 2026 after injury sadly forced the withdrawal of Tino Livramento. Arrangements are now being made for the Chelsea defender to make the journey to the team’s base camp in Kansas City, while the rest of the squad will head to Dallas, Texas for the Three Lions’ opening group fixture against Croatia on Wednesday," England football said in an official statement.

"FIFA regulations allow participating teams to replace an outfield player up to 24 hours before their opening fixture. Newcastle United defender Livramento picked up a calf injury in training on Sunday afternoon. A subsequent scan and medical assessment on Monday unfortunately confirmed he could play no further part in England’s tournament," the statement added.

Tino Livramento's versatility allows him to play on either flank of the defence, but he arrived at the tournament short of match fitness after missing the final two months of the club season due to a thigh injury. He featured in the second half of England's 1-0 victory over New Zealand in Florida but remained on the bench during the team's final World Cup warm-up match against Costa Rica.

Meanwhile, England will be looking to end their major football title drought at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the last of which came in the 1966 edition of this competition. In the intervening years, they have twice reached the semi-finals, in 1990 and 2018. But their victory on home soil 60 years ago remains their sole triumph.

England's updated squad for FIFA WC 2026:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford

Defenders: Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Dan Burn, Nico O'Reilly, Djed Spence, Trevoh Chalobah

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Jordan Henderson, Morgan Rogers, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze

Forwards: Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke

--IANS

sds/