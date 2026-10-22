Festive season fuels demand for ad-tech freshers: Report

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Programmatic Advertising Associate is the top in‑demand fresher role in the national capital with hiring intent at 50 per cent as India enters the festive quarter, a report said on Thursday.

The report from TeamLease EdTech said the demand for entry‑level talent in digital advertising and marketing is creating opportunities for freshers equipped with industry‑relevant skills amid festive demand.

Demand for Digital Marketing Executive leads in Mumbai was at 48 per cent and marketing & advertising recorded a fresher hiring intent of 59 per cent in HY2 2026 compared with 62 per cent in HY1 2026.

Despite the moderation, the demand for specialised entry-level roles pointed to the importance of candidates who can demonstrate practical knowledge of digital advertising platforms, campaign performance, and audience engagement.

The report identified 'Programmatic Advertising Associate and Digital Marketing Executive' among the five leading fresher roles nationally, reflecting the continued relevance of digital-first capabilities in the entry-level employment landscape.

Performance marketing analytics also emerged as a relevant domain skill, reinforcing the need for candidates to understand campaign measurement, data interpretation and performance-led decision-making alongside core digital marketing capabilities.

The report also highlighted the growing relevance of specialised advertising capabilities as employers seek talent equipped to contribute to data-led marketing and campaign execution.

It added that overall fresher hiring intent in India rose to 75 per cent in HY2 2026 from 73 per cent in HY1 2026.

“This broader improvement underscores the importance of aligning education and training with evolving industry requirements,” it said.

Employers seek candidates who can translate their knowledge into practical execution in the advertising and marketing field, particularly across campaign optimisation, audience targeting, media planning, search marketing and ad performance analytics.

Freshers should focus on industry-aligned certifications and applied learning to strengthen employability in this evolving landscape, the report noted.

—IANS

aar/ag