'Fauja Singh's life was an example of love for sports': PM Modi heaps praise on oldest marathon runner

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the importance of sports and fitness in people's lives, taking a cue from the life of the oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh, during his virtual address to the nation's youth at the Khelo India Dialogue.

Addressing the youth virtually through a 'Khelo India Samvad', Modi hailed Singh as an example of someone who loves sports and fitness, emphasising his inspiring journey. Singh, who is believed to be the oldest marathon runner, having competed in a marathon at the age of 100. Singh passed away last year at the age of 114.

"We all know about Fauja Singh Ji. He passed away last year after having lived more than 100 years. If there is love for sports and fitness, then Fauja Singh Ji was an example of this. His life is a great inspiration for how sports and quality of life are connected," he said in his address.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that sports have become a major profession in the country, with people actively participating in events such as 5K and 10K races. "Friends, I am happy that sports are a great profession in India today. People in our country are participating in triathlons. 5K and 10K races are also taking place.

"Some people are playing pickleball and badminton with friends and family. These are small things. But if you look at it from a big perspective, you will see a big change. Sports are now becoming a part of our lives," he added.

Modi stated that sports have become a profession in students' lives and are not just a 'co-curricular' activity. "Sports is now becoming a part of our lives. If the timetable for studies and career is being made, sports is also getting a place in the routine of the day. And this is the change that is increasing the trust in India's sports future. Friends, sports culture is formed in the country only when it is connected to the common man.

"When schools consider the sports period as a part of life, not a co-curricular one, this increases the talent pool. And the kids who consider sports as a career also get the support of their families. That is why I say that sports centres are more important than screens. Playgrounds are more important than playstations. And this will only happen when all the youth take this approach forward," he added.

He further emphasised that India's youth are the nation's power, and he has faith in their strength and success. "Friends, I have a lot of faith in India's youth power and its success. I want to tell every youth in the country, whether you are in the playground or in the middle of society, your participation is the power of India. If you love sports, there are many ways to connect with it," he added.

--IANS

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