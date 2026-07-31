July 31, 2026 5:27 PM हिंदी

Fatima Sana Shaikh shares fun moments with 'Teen Kauwe' gangsters Bobby Deol and Sidhant Gupta

Fatima Sana Shaikh shares fun moments with 'Teen Kauwe' gangsters Bobby Deol and Sidhant Gupta

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh shared a glimpse of her fun-filled moments with her 'Teen Kauwe' co-stars Bobby Deol and Sidhant Gupta.

Taking to Instagram, she posted pictures featuring the trio and gave a peek into their camaraderie, referring to them as ‘gangsters.’ For the caption, the ‘Dangal’ actress wrote, “Gangsters #teenkauwe gang We be cool I am just a girrrllll best girl trouble maker lord Bobby Fin.”(sic)

In the first group selfie, Fatima could be seen posing alongside Bobby, Sidhant, Priyanka Ghose, and Chandni. In the next picture, she was seen making a victory sign with Bobby Deol. The ‘Metro... In Dino’ actress also shared her solo images along with pictures featuring Sidhant.

The upcoming web series also stars Ronit Roy, Pavail Gulati, and Isha Talwar. In March, the makers unveiled the first look of the spy thriller series “Teen Kauwe” at Prime Video's 2026 content slate event.

The series revolves around an ex-secret agent who is believed to be a mole and presumed dead for seven years. Forced to return, he sets out to uncover the traitor who framed him, even as his own agency hunts him down. The story blends betrayal, action and psychological intrigue.

Fatima will also be seen in “Nyaya,” where she shares screen space with Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda. The film also features Arjun Mathur, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav and Rajesh Sharma in key roles.

Fatima began her acting journey as a child artiste with films like “Chachi 420” and “One 2 Ka 4.” She rose to nationwide fame with her portrayal of wrestler Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan's blockbuster “Dangal.” Since then, she has been part of projects including “Ludo,” “Ajeeb Daastaans,” “Modern Love Mumbai” and “Sam Bahadur,” in which she portrayed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in the romantic drama “Gustaakh Ishq,” which hit theatres on November 28, 2025. In the film, she portrayed Minni and shared screen space with Naseeruddin Shah and Vijay Varma.

--IANS

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