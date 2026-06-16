Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates life’s simple pleasures with ‘chotti chotti khushiyaan’

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh took to social media to celebrate life’s simple pleasures.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a heartwarming post about finding happiness in “chotti chotti khushiyaan.” The actress highlighted the beauty of everyday moments and encouraged everyone to cherish the little joys that often go unnoticed. The ‘Dangal’ actress posted a series of her photos and wrote, “Chotti chotti khushiyaan.” In the images, Fatima could be seen striking different poses for the camera.

Clad in an elegant saree, the actress could be seen striking a pose amidst a lush green garden. In the next picture, Fatima is seen wearing a stylish top as she poses for the camera. She also gave a glimpse of her meals and shared a few stunning solo shots.

The ‘Sam Bahadur’ actress often shares her candid photos on social media.

On the work front, the actress has wrapped up the shoot of her yet-to-be-titled film. Sharing the professional update, she had dropped a couple of pictures from the set of her next one. The pictures featured the actress posing with the cast and crew of the yet-untitled drama during the cake-cutting ceremony. The movie stars Siddharth Roy Kapur, Pavail Gulatie, Ravi Behl, Sidhant, Kabir Bedi, and Zain Khan Durrani, along with others. In addition, her lineup also includes 'Nyaya,' in which she will be seen sharing screen space with 'Saiyaara' fame Aneet Padda.

The project also stars Arjun Mathur, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav, and Rajesh Sharma as part of this gripping story.

Fatima started her career as a child artist in such films as “Chachi 420” in 1997 and “One 2 Ka 4” in 2001. In 2016, she portrayed wrestler Geeta Phogat in the biopic “Dangal,” which went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

The actress has also featured in films such as Ludo, AjeebDaastaans,s and Modern LoveMumbai andd portrayed Indira Gandhi in the biographical drama Sam Bahadur. Fatima was also seen in films such as “Dhak Dhak,” “Aap Jaisa Koi," and “Gustaakh Ishq.”

--IANS

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