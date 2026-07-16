Farhan Akhtar celebrates fifth anniversary of 'Toofaan' starring Mrunal Thakur

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took a trip down memory lane as his sports drama 'Toofaan' completed five years since its release on July 16.

Celebrating the milestone, the actor shared a special video montage on social media, and looked back at some of the film's iconic moments.

Sharing the post, Farhan wrote, '5 years since the storm took over. Celebrating #5YearsOfToofaan.'

The video shared by Farhan, is a compilation of many iconic moments from the film. It features emotional stills and scenes between Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur, who played his wife. The montage also showcases Farhan's intense boxing training, gripping action sequences inside the ring moments that chronicled the transformation of his character.

Released on July 16, 2021, 'Toofaan' was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures.

The film starred Farhan Akhtar in the lead role as Aziz Ali, alongside Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak, Hussain Dalal and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

The sports drama revolved around Aziz Ali, a small-time goon from Mumbai who discovers his passion for boxing.

Further, under the guidance of his coach, he embarks on a journey of discipline, redemption and self-discovery.

'Toofaan' received praise for Farhan Akhtar's physical transformation, boxing sequences and performances, and received mixed reviews from critics upon release.

Just a day earlier, on July 15, Farhan Akhtar had turned emotional as his beloved road-trip film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' completed 15 years. The actor celebrated the milestone by reminiscing about the film.

Talking about Farhan Akhtar, he is the son of celebrated lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar and screenwriter Honey Irani.

He made his directorial debut with the cult classic 'Dil Chahta Hai' in 2001, followed with acclaimed directorial ventures such as 'Lakshya' and 'Don'.

As an actor, Farhan made his debut with 'Rock On!!' in 2008, and then went on to star in successful films including 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Wazir', 'Luck By Chance', 'The Sky Is Pink' and 'Toofaan'.

–IANS

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