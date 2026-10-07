Fardeen Khan shares Robert Kent’s words on ‘quiet return to myself’

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actor Fardeen Khan shared a contemplative note by Robert Kent on social media, reflecting on stillness, presence and the simple act of returning to oneself.

Fardeen took to Instagram, where he shared a shirtless photograph of himself with the sun rays falling on his skin adding an extra golden glow. The post accompanied the lines about receiving the light, listening to the silence and being present in the moment.

For the caption, Fardeen wrote: “I receive the light. I receive the silence. The birds awaken, the world begins to breathe. Nothing to seek. Nothing to become. Only this moment, this breath, this quiet return to myself. And for a little while, I am simply here. - Robert Kent #returntoself #fardeenkhan.”

Fardeen made his acting debut in the film Prem Aggan in 1998. He went onto star in the films Jungle, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot, Dev, No Entry, and All the Best. After a career decline with several critical and commercial failures, he appeared in Dulha Mil Gaya, following which he took a break from acting.

He marked his comeback with the period drama series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2024.

Set in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement, the series explores the lives of tawaifs and their intersection with political and personal struggles under British colonial rule.

He was last seen in Raja Shivaji directed by Riteish Deshmukh, based on the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh in the titular role, alongside Genelia D'Souza, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte.

Made simultaneously in Marathi and Hindi on a budget of Rs. 75 crore, it is the most expensive Marathi film ever produced.

--IANS

dc/