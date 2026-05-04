Farah Khan's Mussoorie getaway is all about 'kabhi dhoop, kabhi hailstorm'

Mumbai, May 04 (IANS) Director and choreographer Farah Khan has taken off for some downtime in Mussoorie.

The 'Om Shanti Om' maker took to her official Instagram handle and published a string of picturesque photos from her recent getaway.

In the primary photo dropped by Farah on social media, she was seen posing on the balcony with lush green mountains in the backdrop.

We could also see the 'Main Hoon Naa' maker posing in a beautiful garden, stylishly looking away from the camera.

Farah's post further included a short video capturing an overview of the place she has been staying in.

"Dhoop hain kabhi.. kabhi hain hail storm zindagi.. the mood changes of Mussorie..(sic)," read the caption on the post.

On another note, Farah recently appeared on an episode of Akshay Kumar-hosted "Wheel of Fortune".

During the episode, Akshay shared an emotional anecdote about Farah. He talked about a heartbreaking incident from her childhood.

Providing an insight into her early struggles, Akshay said, “Bachpan se hi Farah ko films dekhne ka bahut shauk tha. Jab tujhe koi film pasand aati thi, toh uska record kharidti thi. (Farah had been very fond of watching films since childhood. When she liked a film, she would buy its record)."

The 'Airlift' actor went on to add, “Phir inke saath ek haadsa hua inke father ne ek film produce ki thi, lekin woh chali nahi. Uske baad inhe apne saare records bechne pade.(Then an accident happened with them; their father had produced a film, but it did not perform well. After that, they had to sell all their records.)”

Correcting him, Farah pitched in saying, “Pehle record player becha tha. (First, we had sold the record player).”

“Haan, pehle record player becha, phir saare records. Aur aaj dekho yeh itni mehnat karke khud records todti hai! (Yes, first she sold the record player, then all the records. And today, look, she breaks records herself after working so hard!),” continued Akshay.

--IANS

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