Farah Khan teases her triplets over bowling, calls it the ‘slowest in history of game’

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan gave fans a glimpse of a fun time and outing with her triplets as they indulged in a bowling session during their trip to Goa.

Taking to her social media account, Farah shared a video from a bowling arcade and humorously captioned it as, “Slowest bowling in the history of the game #arcade.”

In the video clip, Farah’s three teenage kids can be seen standing at the bowling lane inside the arcade area with neon lighting and bowling alleys lined up.

The filmmaker recorded the moment from behind, making sure of not revealing their faces, as the kids took turns rolling the bowling ball toward the pins.

The video showed them patiently waiting for the ball to slowly make its way down the lane.

Farah, in her quintessential humour, made a playful remark about their gaming style being the “slowest bowling in the history of the game.”

Known for her sharp wit, seems like the filmmaker didn’t even spare her own children from her trademark humour and wit

For the uninitiated, Farah and her husband, filmmaker-editor Shirish Kunder, are parents to triplets, daughters Anya Kunder and Diva Kunder, and son Czar Kunder. The trio were born in February 2008.

In one of her recent vlogs that featured actress Sunny Leone, Farah had spoken candidly about her journey to motherhood, revealing that she had undergone multiple failed IVF attempts before eventually welcoming the triplets.

Talking about Farah’s love story, she met Shirish Kunder on the sets of her directorial debut Main Hoon Na, where he was working as an editor.

The two tied the knot in December 2004 and have been married for over two decades. Shirish is about eight years younger than Farah, who is currently 60.

Apart from filmmaking and choreography, Farah has also been a regular with her new stint as a YouTube vlogger.

As a filmmaker, she has directed several popular Hindi films including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year, besides choreographing umpteen number of songs in Bollywood for nearly four decades in Bollywood.

–IANS

rd/