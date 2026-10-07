Farah Khan serves ‘blasts from the past’ with glimpses from ‘Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega’, ‘Dil Se…’ and more

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Filmmaker Farah Khan took a trip down memory lane as she shared glimpses from some of the films including 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega', 'Dil Se…' and 'Om Shanti Om' to name a few.

Farah took to Instagram, where she shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the 1994 iconic film “1942: A Love Story”, the song “Chaiyya Chaiyya” 1998 blockbuster “Dil Se…”, 2000’s “Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega” and the money-minting “Om Shanti Om”, which released in 2007.

Turning the throwback post into a fun guessing game, Farah asked fans to identify the films from the pictures, saying the clues were in the photos themselves.

“Some blasts from the past! Can ul guess the films by the pics?? Clues are the photos themselves..(sic)” Farah wrote in the caption.

Farah choreographed Manisha Koirala for the song “Kuch Na Kaho” from 1942: A Love Story, which was directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It stars Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff, with Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, Pran and Brian Glover.

The film revolves around lovers Naren and Rajjo, who come from contrasting family backgrounds and depicts how their relationship is threatened owing to the outbreak of the Indian revolutionary movement.

The film's core plot was reported to be inspired by the 1992 Kannada-language film Mysore Mallige, which itself was based on the 1942 work of same title by K. S. Narasimhaswamy.

Farah choreographed "Chaiyya Chaiyya" starring Malaika Arora from the movie Dil Se.., which was famously shot on top of a moving train. She reportedly completed the dance choreography on the moving train in just four and a half days.

Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega stars Salman Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film Chandralekha which itself was inspired by the 1995 American film While You Were Sleeping.

Farah made her directorial debut in 2004 with Main Hoon Na. She then went on to direct the 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om.

Farah then went on to direct the cult classic Tees Maar Khan in 2010 and Happy New Year in 2014. She has choreographed more than a hundred songs in over 80 films and has won the National Film Award for Best Choreography.

Farah has also worked in Telugu cinema & Tamil cinema and international projects, including Monsoon Wedding, Bombay Dreams, Vanity Fair, Marigold: An Adventure in India, the Chinese film Perhaps Love and Kung Fu Yoga.

--IANS

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